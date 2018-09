By

Makenzie Detch gives two thumbs up during an Aug. 12 mud volleyball tournament in Essex to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Vermont. Detch, a senior at Champlain Valley Union High School, was part of a team sponsored by the Williston Hannaford market, where she is a cashier. The Williston Hannaford team placed fourth in the tournament, held annually on Chapin Road.

Observer courtesy photo