Missing money searches encouraged

Treasurer urges Vermonters to check for unclaimed cash

The Vermont State Treasurer’s Office paid Vermonters a record amount of unclaimed financial property last year, and Treasurer Beth Pearce is urging Vermonters to go to missingmoney.vermont.gov or call 1-800-642-3191 to find out if any of the remaining $80 million waiting to be claimed is theirs.

“The Treasurer’s Office works proactively to connect Vermonters with their missing money and valuables,” Pearce said in a press release. “In recent years, we initiated new efforts to locate property and connect rightful heirs with their assets. Last year, we paid a record 15,491 individual claims to Vermonters totaling $5.178 million. We want to make sure every Vermonter is aware that they may be missing money and that the Treasurer’s Office offers a free service to help claim your cash.”

Each year, the Treasurer’s Office receives property that is remitted to the state for safekeeping while staff works to return property to its rightful owner. Roughly $10.4 million of new property was received last year, increasing the total amount on hand to $80 million.

“Unclaimed property” describes assets like uncashed checks, lost valuables, forgotten security deposits, misplaced insurance policies, investments or estates. The contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes are also collected and held in the Treasurer’s Office unclaimed property vault. There are 420,000 individual properties waiting to be claimed. Asset values range from less than a dollar to $684,098.

Treasurer Pearce encourages all Vermonters to check the state’s unclaimed property database, which is free, before accepting services from other entities offering to help them recover lost property for a fee.