Minter takes helm at Special Olympics

Sue Minter of Waterbury, 2016 Democratic nominee for Vermont governor, has accepted the role of president and chief executive officer of Special Olympics Vermont, the South Burlington-based non-profit’s board of directors announced last week.

Minter will replace Lisa DeNatale, who is retiring after six years leading the organization.

Special Olympics Vermont fosters acceptance and inclusion of children and adults with intellectual disabilities through sports. The organization offers training and competition in 13 sports to 1,310 athletes.

A native of Pennsylvania, Minter was a U.S. Figure Skating Association Gold Medalist in 1976. She graduated from Harvard University and earned a master’s degree in urban planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She moved to Vermont in 1991.

She is the former secretary of transportation in Vermont and chief recovery officer after Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome of this search,” said Jim Godfrey, chair of the Special Olympics Vermont Board. “Lisa leaves behind some very big shoes to fill, and the search committee and I are confident that Sue has both the experience and leadership qualities to move the organization forward.”

Minter will provide strategic leadership, operational management, fundraising and alignment with Special Olympics’ global mission.

“I am honored to join the leadership of the Special Olympics movement here in Vermont,” Minter said. “As a lifelong athlete, I know the rewards of sports and the power of a team. It’s clear that Special Olympics plays a vital role for so many Vermont families, and I look forward to working with athletes, volunteers and staff to build a more inclusive state.”