Middlebury choir to perform holiday music

November 30, 2017 By Observer

Observer courtesy photo
The Middlebury College Choir will perform a holiday-themed show Dec. 8 at the Old Brick Church.

The Williston Brick Church Concert Series continues its 10th season Dec. 8 with a 7 p.m. performance of “Music From Middlebury.”

This will be a performance of the Middlebury College Choir, featuring ensemble and chamber music performed by students and faculty at Middlebury College, led by Jeff Buettner.

The holiday-themed concert will include a variety of songs from folk to classical, traditional to eclectic.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Brick Church in historic Williston Village. Tickets are $13 in advance, $15 at the door ($11/$13 for seniors and children under 12).

The evening’s beneficiary is the Williston Community Food Shelf. Consider bringing a non-perishable food item to share.

The featured visual artists will be Carmel Blanchard and Brian LaPoint of CBMetalworks, who will share their unique metal art.

This performance is sponsored by Sterrett Law, PLC and the Williston Observer.

The Music Series continues through April on the second Friday of each month. For more information visit, town.williston.vt.us.

