Memory care facility opens in Essex

Families searching for a solution for their parents, spouses and loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s may need look only as far as a town away.

Spring Village at Essex, which opened its doors to the public and became open to new residents last month, was built with the little details in mind, according to the developer, BlackRock Construction.

Located in Freeman Woods, just steps from the Inn at Essex and the neighborhood of Lang Farms, the new complex has an entrance/common area designed to mimic a town square with shops and “features that feel like you are walking right into a small town,” according to a press release by BlackRock, which is based in Colchester.

The company noted that inside, marble countertops, kitchens sized for family meals, and central, but enclosed outdoor areas abound.

Spring Village is a complete assisted living facility, the release noted, and offers a variety of memory care support services under the owner and operator, WoodBine Senior Living.

“The need for this type of care is growing at a rate that the market is struggling to keep up,” said the release by BlackRock.

But an expert in senior care added one caveat. “In the last few years, there has been an increase in the number of communities supporting memory care,” noted Sara Wool, a spokesperson at Age Well, an advocacy group for seniors. “While there are now many options, the care is still economically prohibitive to many,” she said.

The new facility joins existing residences in the county, including nearby Mansfield Place in Essex, as well as The Residence at Quarry Hill in South Burlington, The Arbors at Shelburne, Converse Home in Burlington, Eastview at Middlebury, The Residence at Otter Creek in Middlebury and The Residence at Shelburne Bay (in Shelburne.)