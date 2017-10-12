Meals on Wheels provider modernizes service with software

By

Age Well — formerly the Champlain Valley Agency on Aging — has modernized its Meals on Wheels delivery program with a software solution called ServTracker.

Age Well delivers roughly 200,000 meals annually to about 1,500 senior citizens in Chittenden, Franklin, Addison and Grand Isle counties. It is the largest Meals on Wheels provider in Vermont.

It is replacing its manual paperwork management process with the ServTracker platform to “help us optimize delivery in a more cost-effective manner,” Age Well’s Chief Innovation Officer, Chris Dussault, said.

The Essex-based non-profit chose ServTracker after a comprehensive search. The software will automate driver routes, generate meal orders and streamline volunteer planning and delivery schedules. Visit agewellvt.org for more information.