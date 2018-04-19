Mara returns to school board

By

Marvin resigns for move to New Hampshire

Kevin Mara, who stepped away from the Champlain Valley School Board earlier this year, was appointed to return to the board Tuesday to fill an unexpected vacancy representing Williston.

Amanda Marvin resigned Tuesday, announcing a family move to Hanover, N.H.

Mara, a former chairman of the Williston School Board, decided not to run for re-election in March. He is scheduled to resume his role on the board in May. The seat will be up for election again next March.

Marvin has lived in Williston for four years and was elected to the former Williston School Board after one year living in town. Her two children attend Allen Brook School.

“The school district is one of the things that brought us here,” she said. “It’s a wonderful school district. There are so many things we are going to miss. I hope it keeps on the same upward trajectory.

— Jason Starr