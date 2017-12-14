Making memories and granting wishes

By

Tickets on sale now for 10th annual CVU Family Formal

Champlain Valley Union High School’s business ethics class is hosting its 10th-annual Family Formal, a dance that brings families together from Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg, Williston and other parts of Chittenden County.

The event is for families with children of all ages and will be held in the CVU cafeteria from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. Tickets are $15 per adult and $5 per child.

The class goal is to raise $3,500 for the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Vermont. Email Tamie-Jo Dickinson at tdickinson@cvsdvt.org to purchase tickets.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Vermont is a nonprofit that grants wishes that instill optimism, strength and happiness to Vermont children who are battling life-threatening medical conditions.

The organization is funded solely by individual, business and corporate donations and fundraising events.

CVU’s business ethics class is seeking donations from businesses and individuals to help cover the cost of the event and to supply door prizes.

Donation checks can be made payable to CVU and mailed to Tamie-Jo Dickinson, CVU High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg, VT 05461.

All donating businesses will be recognized the night of the event and in advertisements for the event.

Business ethics at CVU focuses on developing a sense of social responsibility in future businessmen and women. The event is made possible through the work and commitment of business ethics students Koell Blake, William Burroughs, Logan Cody, Sofia Dattilio, Olivia DuBrul, Nathaniel Dugan, Cassandra Franklin, Jackson Guernsey, Allie Hardy, Emma Hoechner, Aiden Johnson, Sara Kelley, Nickolas Lyman, Megan Mahoney, Lillian Miner, Chase Mitchell, William Moody, Colby Norton, Mason Otley, Owen Pelkey, Rebecca Provost, Alden Spell, Shea Stirewalt, Jonathan Twombly and Thomas Wright.