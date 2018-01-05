Macy’s announces closure of Burlington store

By

Cory Dawson

For VTDigger

Macy’s store in downtown Burlington is closing in March, according to the company. The store closure is part of a larger company plan to close 100 stores nationwide, according to company spokesperson Emily Hawkins. Store employees were told about the closure Wednesday, she said.

“Macy’s, Inc. has been reviewing its real estate portfolio across the country to see if there are opportunities to improve the use of our assets.

After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close the Burlington Town Center store in March,” read a company statement Hawkins sent VTDigger.

The company is going to make an effort to relocate employees, but seasonal employees and employees who are unable to move will be eligible for severance, according to the statement.

The Burlington closure comes as much of the Burlington Town Center, where Macy’s is one of the anchor tenants, is being torn down to make way for Burlington City Center, a major, $220 million redevelopment of the property.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger quickly reacted to the news, issuing a statement Wednesday afternoon focusing on the wellbeing of the Macy’s employees who will likely lose their jobs.

“The city will work with the state and in particular the Department of Labor in the weeks ahead to organize job fairs and publicize retraining programs to increase access to those opportunities for Macy’s workers,” Weinberger wrote.

The news was not wholly unexpected, Weinberger noted, writing that it has been clear for years from national retail trends and from Macy’s previous closure announcements that today’s news was a real possibility. The new Burlington City Center development will create about 1,200 permanent jobs, he wrote.