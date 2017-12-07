Lyric Theatre to host open house at new space

By

Lyric Theatre Company will formally open its new “Lyric Creative Space” at 7 Green Tree Drive in South Burlington with a ribbon-cutting and open house Dec. 16. The event culminates a slow move over the past two years from Lyric’s former headquarters at Leroy Drive in Williston.

The new multi-purpose space is the result of a capital campaign that has raised roughly $1.2 million over three years. It is the first home in the theater company’s 43-year history that was designed and built to meet the organization’s various operational needs. The space features construction and storage areas for props, costumes and scenery, as well as rehearsal space, show archives and the Lyric administrative offices.

“The Lyric Creative Space represents a major milestone in the life of Lyric Theatre Company. For the first time in over four decades of presenting large-scale musicals at the Flynn Center, we have a comprehensive space where the hundreds of volunteers who create our productions every year can work together under one roof,” Lyric Executive Director Jose Rincon said. “Our new home will enable Lyric to streamline our business operations, while increasing our capacity to engage theater-lovers of all ages through our LyricKids programming and other educational workshops.

“The Lyric Creative Space will also allow us to expand our ability to serve as a resource for schools, community groups and arts organizations across the region.”

The Dec. 16 event runs from noon to 3 p.m. It will include remarks from John Gravel, who headed the organization’s capital campaign committee.

Lyric Theatre Company is a non-profit, volunteer community theater organization with a mission to produce musicals and dramatic performances of professional quality for northern New England audiences. For more information, visit lyrictheatrevt.org or call (802) 658-1484.