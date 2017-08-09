Local swimmers take state title

By

By Lauren Read

Obvserver correspondent

The EDGE Swim Team — featuring athletes from Williston, South Burlington and Shelburne — captured the state title last week at the Vermont Swim Association Championships in Hartford.

The Town of Essex Swim Team came in second, followed by the Burlington Tennis Club team in third, the Burlington Country Club team in fourth and the Vergennes Swim Team in fifth.

Swimmers set 25 state records at the two-day event. Four record-setting performances from Shelburne’s Ella Miller and three records from South Burlington’s Joaquin Pinga paced the EDGE team.

Miller won the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter back, 50-meter fly and 50-meter back for the girls ages 15 and 16 division while setting records in all four. Pinga set a record in the boys 13-14 100-meter fly, 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle.

Another top performer for EDGE was Esther Cuneo, who won the 50-meter fly, 100-meter fly, 100-meter breast and 100-meter individual medley in the girls 11 and 12 division. Williston’s Emily Marvin was tops in the girls 13 and 14 200-meter yard freestyle.

Burlington Tennis Club’s Cassie Woodsen won the 100-meter fly and 50-meter fly in the girls 13-14 division, setting records in both races. Williston’s Charlotte DeSantos, also swimming for Burlington Tennis Club, won the girls 13-14 100-meter individual medley.