Local runners set state titles

By

The Champlain Valley Youth Track and Field team made history with two state records at the Vermont Parks and Recreation Association State track meet held in St. Johnsbury last Saturday.

Recreation departments from throughout the state sent teams of kids ages 7 to 15 to compete in the meet. The Champlain Valley program is run by the recreation departments of Hinesburg, Williston and Charlotte. The team is coached by Shelburne resident Elise Seraus.

Gregory Seraus brought home a state record in the 400-meter run with a time of 56.98, beating the prior year record of 58.23. The boy’s 4×100-meter relay team of Williston residents Jaden Griffith Gomez, Billy Bates, Patrick Ricca and Jacob Armstrong bested the 2015 record of 1 minute, 92 seconds with a new record of 1 minute, 77 seconds.

Bates and Griffith Gomez also tied for first place in the 100-meters with Ricca placing fourth. Griffith Gomez won the state title in the 200-meters, and Bates came in second. Bates also placed second in the long jump with Armstrong and Ricca placing sixth and seventh respectively.

Williston resident Sally Wahl won the girls 80-meter hurdle title. Brianna Armstrong took third in the girls high jump.

Champlain Valley’s boys 9-10 and 11-12 age groups won first place, and the 13-15-year-old boys placed second. The girls 11-12 placed second and the girls 9-10 and 13-15 age groups both placed third.