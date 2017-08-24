Local Legion baseball team members honored

By

Two members of the SD Ireland Legion baseball team were honored at the American Legion tournament this month.

Tyler Skaflestad was named to the All-Tournament team as a second baseman after not recording an error in the final four games of the season and batting .450 in the state tournament.

Sam Fontaine, SD Ireland’s manager and assistant coach, was honored with the Vermont American Legion Ray Greenwood Dedication Award, which is given to a recipient for dedication to Legion baseball.