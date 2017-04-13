Local crafters flock to CVU Craft Fair

By

The Third Annual CVU Craft Fair will take place in the school’s large gymnasium from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. April 29.

All crafters create their own wares, and more than 25 towns from across the state will be represented.

Artisan food items, jewelry, fine wood items, exquisite scarves, glass works, photography, painting and upcycled items are just a few of the creations coming from as far away as Montgomery Center to as close as someone in the neighborhood. Crafters are coming from 30 different Vermont towns.

“Rain or shine, the gym affords everyone a pleasant day. As well, the CVU Café will be open all day for lunch with delicious freshly made items at great prices,” said organizer Eddie Krasnow.

Anyone interested in exhibiting can email Krasnow at cvuvenue@cssu.org to reserve a spot.