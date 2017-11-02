Local caregiver support groups

Below is a sampling of local support groups for caregivers and those they are taking care of. Please call the support group for the latest times and dates, as meetings are subject to change.
Alzheimer’s support groups
Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter
300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 128, Williston
Meets regularly on the third Wednesday of the month
Helpline 800-272-3900
The Residences at Quarry Hill
465 Quarry Hill Rd, South Burlington
Meets on the third Saturday of the month, 10–11 a.m.
Tanya Seeley, 652-4114
Vermont Telephone Caregiver Support Group
Held the second Tuesday of each month from 4-5:30 p.m.
Pamela Beidler, 316-3839 or pbeidler@alz.org
Birchwood Terrace
43 Starr Farm Road, Burlington
Last Tuesday, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Kristen Kaigle, 863-6384
Kristen.kaigle@kindred.com
The Arbors
687 Harbor Road, Shelburne
Third Wednesday, 9:30 -11 a.m.
Cathy Michaels, 985-8600
Allenwood, a Pillsbury Senior Community
90 Allen Road, South Burlington
Third Tuesday of the month,
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Wendy Bombard, 735-1123
Wendy@tlcnursing.com
Helen Porter HCC
Middlebury
Fourth Monday, 1 p.m.
Evelyn Rotich or Karen Russell
802-388-4001
The Residence at Shelburne Bay
185 Pine Haven Shores Road, Shelburne
First Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Caregiver
support groups
Project Independence
112 Exchange Street, Middlebury
Third Friday, noon-1:30 p.m.
Nancy Conant, 388-3983, mail@elderlyservices.org
The Residence at Otter Creek
350 Lodge Road, Middlebury
Second Monday, 7 p.m.
Courtney Allenson, 377-3388
Grief
support groups
Lamoille Home Health
54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville
First and third Tuesday,
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Oona Lee, 888-4651
Cancer Support Groups
Call the group’s contact for latest dates and times.
Cancer Patient Support Foundation
Sarah Lemnah, 488-5495 or toll free (888) 277-3707
The Cancer Patient Support Foundation provides support for all of Vermont and northern New York.
Chittenden County
Blood Cancers Support Group
Kerry Stanley, LICSW, 847-6873
Friends for Life Thursday Tea
First Thursday of every month, 10-11:30 a.m.
Hope Lodge, Burlington
Rose Colletti, 847-5714
Luncheon for Cancer Survivors and their Caregivers
First Tuesday of every month, 12-1:30 p.m. University of Vermont Medical Center, Hematology/Oncology Healing Space
Rose Colletti, 847-5714
Luncheon for Caregivers of Cancer Survivors
Third Tuesday of every month, 12-1:30 p.m. University of Vermont Medical Center
Hematology/Oncology Healing Space
Kathleen McBeth, 847-5715
Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group
Second Tuesday of each month, 6-8 p.m.
Hope Lodge, Burlington
Mary L. Guyette, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com
Wives of Prostate Cancer Survivors
Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m.
The Growth Center, 8 Pearl Street, Essex Jct.
Carla Osgood, 879-1207
Women’s Cancer Support Group
First and third Tuesday of each month, 5-6:30 p.m.
The University of Vermont Medical Center Frymoyer Resource Center
Rose Colletti, 847-5715
Multiple Myeloma Support Group
Third Tuesday of each month, 5-6:30 p.m.
Hope Lodge, Burlington
Kay Cromie, 655-9163, kgcromey@aol.com
or JoAnn Nielson, 847-5649
Washington County
All Types of Cancer
Ellen Fein, 229-1134
Talking Together
Betty Blouin, 223-7342
Addison County
Helenbach Cancer Support Group
For all individuals whose lives have been affected by cancer. Ripton, Vt.
Nola Kevra, 388-6107
Interage Caregiver Support Group
802-747-3587
Other Support Groups
Vermont Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association
See website for list of support groups
847-3366, 1-888-763-3366
www.parkinsonvt.org
Brain Injury Association of Vermont Support Groups
1-877-856-1772
www.biavt.org
Burlington
Department of Labor, 63 Pearl St., Conference Room A
Fourth Friday, 11 a.m.
Colchester
Fanny Allen Hospital, 790 College Parkway
First Wednesday, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Middlebury
Isley Library, 75 Main St, Middlebury
Second Wednesday, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Huntington’s Disease
Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5:30 – 7 p.m. Contact Linda Martinez prior to attending first meeting, lmarti4068@aol.com
New England Region Chapter
Helpline: (800) 345-HDSA
www.hdsa.org
Speak Your Mind
