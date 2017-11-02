Local caregiver support groups

By

Below is a sampling of local support groups for caregivers and those they are taking care of. Please call the support group for the latest times and dates, as meetings are subject to change.

Alzheimer’s support groups

Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter

300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 128, Williston

Meets regularly on the third Wednesday of the month

Helpline 800-272-3900

The Residences at Quarry Hill

465 Quarry Hill Rd, South Burlington

Meets on the third Saturday of the month, 10–11 a.m.

Tanya Seeley, 652-4114

Vermont Telephone Caregiver Support Group

Held the second Tuesday of each month from 4-5:30 p.m.

Pamela Beidler, 316-3839 or pbeidler@alz.org

Birchwood Terrace

43 Starr Farm Road, Burlington

Last Tuesday, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Kristen Kaigle, 863-6384

Kristen.kaigle@kindred.com

The Arbors

687 Harbor Road, Shelburne

Third Wednesday, 9:30 -11 a.m.

Cathy Michaels, 985-8600

Allenwood, a Pillsbury Senior Community

90 Allen Road, South Burlington

Third Tuesday of the month,

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Wendy Bombard, 735-1123

Wendy@tlcnursing.com

Helen Porter HCC

Middlebury

Fourth Monday, 1 p.m.

Evelyn Rotich or Karen Russell

802-388-4001

The Residence at Shelburne Bay

185 Pine Haven Shores Road, Shelburne

First Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Caregiver

support groups

Project Independence

112 Exchange Street, Middlebury

Third Friday, noon-1:30 p.m.

Nancy Conant, 388-3983, mail@elderlyservices.org

The Residence at Otter Creek

350 Lodge Road, Middlebury

Second Monday, 7 p.m.

Courtney Allenson, 377-3388

Grief

support groups

Lamoille Home Health

54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville

First and third Tuesday,

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Oona Lee, 888-4651

Cancer Support Groups

Call the group’s contact for latest dates and times.

Cancer Patient Support Foundation

Sarah Lemnah, 488-5495 or toll free (888) 277-3707

The Cancer Patient Support Foundation provides support for all of Vermont and northern New York.

Chittenden County

Blood Cancers Support Group

Kerry Stanley, LICSW, 847-6873

Friends for Life Thursday Tea

First Thursday of every month, 10-11:30 a.m.

Hope Lodge, Burlington

Rose Colletti, 847-5714

Luncheon for Cancer Survivors and their Caregivers

First Tuesday of every month, 12-1:30 p.m. University of Vermont Medical Center, Hematology/Oncology Healing Space

Rose Colletti, 847-5714

Luncheon for Caregivers of Cancer Survivors

Third Tuesday of every month, 12-1:30 p.m. University of Vermont Medical Center

Hematology/Oncology Healing Space

Kathleen McBeth, 847-5715

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

Second Tuesday of each month, 6-8 p.m.

Hope Lodge, Burlington

Mary L. Guyette, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com

Wives of Prostate Cancer Survivors

Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m.

The Growth Center, 8 Pearl Street, Essex Jct.

Carla Osgood, 879-1207

Women’s Cancer Support Group

First and third Tuesday of each month, 5-6:30 p.m.

The University of Vermont Medical Center Frymoyer Resource Center

Rose Colletti, 847-5715

Multiple Myeloma Support Group

Third Tuesday of each month, 5-6:30 p.m.

Hope Lodge, Burlington

Kay Cromie, 655-9163, kgcromey@aol.com

or JoAnn Nielson, 847-5649

Washington County

All Types of Cancer

Ellen Fein, 229-1134

Talking Together

Betty Blouin, 223-7342

Addison County

Helenbach Cancer Support Group

For all individuals whose lives have been affected by cancer. Ripton, Vt.

Nola Kevra, 388-6107

Interage Caregiver Support Group

802-747-3587

Other Support Groups

Vermont Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association

See website for list of support groups

847-3366, 1-888-763-3366

www.parkinsonvt.org

Brain Injury Association of Vermont Support Groups

1-877-856-1772

www.biavt.org

Burlington

Department of Labor, 63 Pearl St., Conference Room A

Fourth Friday, 11 a.m.

Colchester

Fanny Allen Hospital, 790 College Parkway

First Wednesday, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Middlebury

Isley Library, 75 Main St, Middlebury

Second Wednesday, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Huntington’s Disease

Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5:30 – 7 p.m. Contact Linda Martinez prior to attending first meeting, lmarti4068@aol.com

New England Region Chapter

Helpline: (800) 345-HDSA

www.hdsa.org