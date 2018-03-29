Local ballers help North to all-star wins

March 29, 2018

March 29, 2018 By Observer Leave a Comment

A trio of Champlain Valley basketball players represented the North during Saturday’s Vermont Basketball Coaches Association annual senior all-star games at Windsor High School.

Will Burroughs, Shannon Loiseau and Lindsey Albertelli were all named to the Division I-II game and competed for the North in the end-of-season festivities.

Burroughs scored eight points in the North’s 96-75 win over the team from the South, while Loiseau and Albertelli helped the North to a 97-57 victory against the South.

CVU’s Harper Mead was named to the Dream Dozen, a roundup of the top 12 underclassmen in the state.

