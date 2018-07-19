Little Leagues’ summer stars slugging it out

July 25, 2018
Williston Vermont News and Events
Wyatt Wolpert reaches out to flick the ball for a lead-off single during Williston’s 11-12 LL All Stars battle with So Burlington on Wednesday the 11th.
Starting pitcher Russell Robinson pitched well during Williston’s 11-12 LL All Stars battle with So Burlington on Wednesday the 11th.
Wyatt Wolpert makes a great catch in deep center during Williston’s 11-12 LL All Stars battle with So Burlington on Wednesday the 11th.
Short stop Steve Rickert makes a solid play during Williston’s 11-12 LL All Stars battle with So Burlington on Wednesday the 11th.
