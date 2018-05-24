Lisboa, Wilder, Jewett join Healthy Dollars

By

Healthy Dollars of Essex, a third-party administrator for health reimbursement and flexible spending accounts, recently announced the hiring of Mike Lisboa, Katie Wilder and Mikaila Jewett.

Lisboa has a background in film and television production. He will work on customer service and administrative processes. He and his wife relocated to Vermont last summer.

Jewett brings her background in customer service to the company. She was with Eyecare of Vermont for 14 years as an optometric technician and information technology administrator.

Wilder brings a background in data analysis and claims administration. She has five years of healthcare administration experience and is getting back into the field after working in the online retail and marketing industry for several years.