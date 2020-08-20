Library trustees raise unattended minor age

August 20, 2020

The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library plans to raise the minimum age for unaccompanied children in the library from third-graders to fifth-graders, once it resumes normal operations. The library Board of Trustees recently approved the change at the recommendation of library staff. The new policy is an effort to increase safety and the quality of programs the library can offer during after-school hours.

“As an organization that is unable to collect emergency contact information from patrons and with a staff that cannot act in loco parentis (in place of a parent), the decision was carefully considered and made in the interest of safety for our community,” library staff wrote in a recent newsletter.

Currently, under pandemic protocols, no person under the age of 16 is allowed in the library without an adult. All library browsing is currently done by appointment.