Library Notes

The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library is located at 21 Library Lane in Williston, and can be reached at 878-4918.

Library closed: The library will be closed Monday, Oct. 8 and Tuesday, Oct. 9 until 2 p.m. for staff strategic planning.

For Youth

After-School Tuesdays

Movie: Oct. 9, 2 p.m. A security guard and his son explore a museum where the exhibits come to life every night. Rated PG. 1 hour 48 min. Popcorn provided.

Cartooning Club: Oct. 16, 2-3 p.m. Meet with others who like to draw cartoons. Grades 3 and up.

Preschool Music

Mondays, 11 a.m. (except Monday, Oct. 8 — library closed) and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. For children up to age 5 with a caregiver.

Thursday Playtime: Thursdays, 11 a.m.–noon. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited for an informal playtime following our Preschool Music program. For children up to age 5.

Food for Thought Teen Library Volunteers: Thursday, Oct. 4, 4-5 p.m. Pizza, discussion and library projects for teens. Come help plan an escape room. This is a community service opportunity. Grades 7-12. New members welcome.

Fall Story Time: Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. (except Tuesday, Oct. 9 — library closed until 2 p.m.) Includes a simple craft activity. Oct. 16: Owl Stories; Oct. 23: Dragon Tales.

Preschool Yoga with Danielle: Friday, Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m. Simple yoga poses, stories and songs for children up to age 5 and their caregivers.

Multi-age Programs

Read to a Dog

Thursday, Oct. 11, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Bring a book and read to one of our registered Therapy Dogs of Vermont. All ages. Pre-register for individual sessions.

The Future is Now

Saturday, Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m. The technologies of sci-fi movies are already here. Learn about technologies that could soon be everywhere and others in development. Dr. Steven Shepard specializes in international issues in technology strategy, with an emphasis on the implications of technological change. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Programs for Adults

Cook the Book

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Foodies, join our monthly cooking program. A selected cookbook remains in the library for you to photocopy a recipe of choice. Prepare the dish and bring the recipe to the next month’s potluck meeting. This month: “Cooking with Shelburne Farms” by Melissa Pasanen and Rick Gencarelli.

Mah Jongg

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 1-3:30 p.m. Learn how to play, revisit or just enjoy Mahjongg. Come alone or bring a friend and play with members of our community. All experience levels welcome.

Brown Bag Book Club

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet others who love to discuss books. This month we will discuss “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. Books available at the front desk. Beverages and dessert provided.

Aging Voices

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 6-7:30 p.m. Board-certified music therapists Marcie Hernandez and Wrenn Compere will explore how our voices change as we age. Discover physiological reasons behind the changes, and discuss related psychological challenges and opportunities. Come sing (optional), play and re-encounter your voice.

Current Events Conversation

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Gather with others interested in informal discussion on current newsworthy topics.

Movie

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m. New release documentary. Filmmaker Morgan Neville examines the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children’s TV show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Snack provided. Rated PG 13, (94 minutes).

Tech Tutor

Friday, Oct. 19, 4-6 p.m. Stop by anytime during tech hours for one-on-one technology help from a teen. Guarantee a time by making a 30-minute appointment at 878-4918.