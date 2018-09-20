Library Notes

By

Library prepares for new strategic plan

You will find a four question survey on our website: www.williston.lib.vt.us . Every five years, the Library staff and Trustees review how we have done and what we can do better. We gather statistics on library usage, community demographics and resident feedback. Please take a few minutes to fill it out. Your answers make a big difference.

For Youth

Preschool Music

Mondays, 11 a.m. and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. For children up to age 5 with a caregiver.

Fall Story Time

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories and a simple craft activity. All ages. Sept.25: Apples; Oct. 2: Autumn Leaves with Victoria Francis.

After-School Tuesdays

Drop-In Craft: Gnome Homes: Sept.25, 2-3 p.m. All ages.

LEGO Club

Oct. 2, 2-3 p.m. Make your own LEGO creations using the library’s LEGO collection.

Food for Thought Teen Library Volunteers

Thursday, Oct. 4, 4-5 p.m. Pizza, discussion and library projects for teens. Come help plan an escape room. Community service opportunity. Grades 7-12.

Multi-age Programs

Read to a Dog

Thursday, Sept. 20 and 27, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Bring a book and read to one of our registered Therapy Dogs of Vermont. All ages. Pre-register for individual sessions.

Technology Night

Monday, Oct.1, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Ken Bernard of Vermont Tech offers a learning technology program each month. Bring your own device if you would like. Open to all ages.

Programs for Adults

Investment Group

Monday, Sept. 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Learn about investing successfully in the stock market. Williston’s Fortune Group Investment Club will describe how to do this and share the four basic investment principles that are central to the philosophy of Better Investing.

Mah Jongg

Wednesday, Sept. 26, 1-3:30 p.m. Learn how to play, revisit, or just enjoy Mah jongg. Come alone or bring a friend and play with members of our community. All experience levels welcome.

Health Education: End of Life Care

Thursday, Sept.27, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Presented by Jennifer Schollmeyer. Learn how to have “the conversation” about your preferences for end-of-life care with loved ones, caregivers and doctors. Tools and templates for starting difficult conversations will be provided.

Picture Books

“The Day You Begin” by Jaqueline Woodson, illustrated by Rafael Lopez

Have you ever been the only person in your classroom with an accent, a unique lunch or a summer experience that was different from your friends’? The words and pictures describe how to use your voice to tell your own story.

Adult Fiction

“The Ruin” by Dervla McTiernan

This debut crime novel introduces Cormac Reilly, a detective in Galway, Ireland. Reilly first meets two children after their mother’s overdose in a crumbling house in 1993. In 2013, Reilly is called to investigate the suicide of Jack, one of those children now grown up. Jack’s sister and girlfriend work together to discover what happened. Reilly must go back to their mother’s death and connect the dots.