Library Notes

The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library is located at 21 Library Lane in Williston, and can be reached at 878-4918.

Regular 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday hours will resume Sept. 1.

The library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 3 for Labor Day.

For Youth

Congratulations, Summer Readers!

We set another new reading record this year. A total of 436 children and teens logged in a combined 10,055 hours of reading.

Read and Win a Day at the Fair

Children in grades K-8 who have read three books this summer may stop by the library to pick up a ribbon for free admission to the Champlain Valley Fair on Kids’ Day, Monday, Aug. 27.

Firefighter Story Time

Tuesday, Aug. 28, 10:30 a.m. All ages. No pre-registration.

Preschool Music

Mondays, 11 a.m. (except Sept. 3) and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. For children up to age 5 with a caregiver.

LEGO Club

Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2-3 p.m. Build your own creations using the library’s LEGO collection. All ages.

Spanish Musical Playgroup

Saturday, Sept. 8, 10:30 a.m. Spanish rhymes, books and songs for children up to age 5. Presented by Constancia Gomez. Non Spanish-speakers welcome.

Multi-age Programs

Dottie the Bookmobile

Dottie will continue to run through Aug. 30. If you miss the last week, remember that you can return bookmobile books to the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library or to the libraries at Allen Brook and Williston Central schools. See the schedule at williston.lib.vt.us.

Technology Night

Monday, Sept. 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Ken Bernard of Vermont Tech offers a learning technology program on how to use streaming devices such as Roku and Fire Stick. Bring your own device if you would like. Open to all ages.

Programs for Adults

CPR and Defibrillator Training

Wednesday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m. Join Prescott Nadeau of the Williston Fire Department, as he leads a hands-on practice CPR and AED (defibrillator) demonstration.

Current Events Conversation

Wednesday, Sept. 5 and 19, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Gather with others interested in informal discussion on current newsworthy topics.

Juvenile Fiction

“Toaff’s Way” by Cynthia Voigt

This illustrated book covers a year in the young gray squirrel Toaff’s life. The loss of his family den and dangerous encounters with other animals are balanced by new friendships and experiences. Toaff uses his survival skills and intense curiosity to find his way in the world and make new homes for himself.

Young Adult Fiction

‘I Am Still Alive’ by Kate Alice Marshall

Sixteen-year-old Jess Cooper survived her father’s disappearance and a car crash that killed her mother. After living for a short time with her estranged father in his remote cabin, she witnesses his murder. Now Jess, with only her father’s dog Bo as company, must find shelter, food and fire in the Canadian wilderness with winter approaching.

Adult Nonfiction

‘The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea’ by Jack E. Davis

Davis won the Pulitzer Prize for this chronicle of over 500 years of human activity on and around the Gulf of Mexico. Fishing, hunting, farming, the oil industry, conquest, tourism, climate change and even fashion have deeply affected the ecology of America’s southern shores.

‘New York & The Mid Atlantic’s Best Trips: 27 Amazing Road Trips’ by Lonely Planet

If fall has you thinking about road trips, bring along this updated 2018 guide. Pictures, food and accommodation listings, and maps will help you plan. Many different areas of interest are covered.