Library Notes

The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library is located at 21 Library Lane in Williston, and can be reached at 878-4918.

Dottie the Bookmobile

June 19-Aug. 30. The bookmobile offers materials for youth and adults. See the schedule at williston.lib.vt.us

For Youth

Preschool Music

Mondays, 11 a.m. and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. For children up to age 5 with a caregiver.

Kindergarten Kickoff and Library Open House

Monday, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m. New kindergarten students and their families are invited to listen to stories, get a library card and meet new friends. If you are signing up for a new library card, please bring ID with your Williston or St. George address. For Williston and St. George students entering kindergarten in 2018. To register, call 878-4918 or go online at williston.lib.vt.us

Firefighter Story Time

Tuesday, Aug. 28, 10:30 a.m. All ages. No pre-registration.

Read & Win a Day at the Fair

Children in grades K-8 who have read three books this summer may stop by the library to pick up a ribbon for free admission to the Champlain Valley Fair on Kids’ Day, Monday, Aug. 27. There will be a special ceremony at noon in the grandstand. The ribbon is also good for a free ice cream cone and a ride on the midway. Coupons will be available on Kids’ Day at the administration building at the fairgrounds. Don’t forget to wear your ribbon.

Multi-age Programs

Vermont Lake Monsters

Saturday, Aug. 11, 6:05 p.m. Harry Potter Night at the ballpark. Join friends from Dorothy Alling Memorial Library to cheer on the Lake Monsters. Tickets for $7 are available online at williston.lib.vt.us. Half of ticket proceeds will benefit the library. Fireworks will follow the game.

Programs for Adults

Current Events Conversation

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 10:30-noon. Gather with others interested in informal discussion on current newsworthy topics.

Movie

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m. new release. Four friends in a book group — Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen — decide to take on E.L. James’ “Fifty Shades of Grey,” a book that most would like to indulge in alone. This causes a bit of a commotion. Romantic comedy. Snack provided. Rated PG-13, 104 minutes.

Health Education: Advance Directives

Thursday, Aug. 16, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Take steps to learn about planning critical health care choices and completing an advance directive. There may come a time when you can’t make health care choices for yourself. Learn what resources are available to you and your loved ones.

Tech Tutor

Friday, Aug. 17, 3-5 p.m. Stop by anytime during tech hours for one-on-one technology help from a teen. Guarantee a time by making a 30-minute appointment at 878-4918.

Brown Bag Book Club

Tuesday, Aug. 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet others who love to discuss books. This month we will discuss “The Hidden Life of Trees” by Peter Wohlleben. Books available at the front desk. Beverages and dessert provided.

Mah Jongg

Wednesday, Aug. 22, 1-3:30 p.m. Learn how to play, revisit the game or just enjoy the game of Mahjongg. Come alone or bring a friend and play with members of our community. All experience levels are welcome.

CPR and Defibrillator Training

Wednesday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m. Join Prescott Nadeau, Williston firefighter, as he leads a hands-on CPR and AED (defibrillator) demonstration at the library.

Juvenile Graphic Novel

‘Be Prepared’ by Vera Brosgol

Vera wants to fit in with her American classmates, and going to summer camp seems like a good idea. Attending a Russian orthodox camp in Connecticut is not what Vera expected. Scary outhouses, older tentmates and strange camp traditions frustrate Vera, but make for a memorable summer. This book is for kids who love or dread camp.