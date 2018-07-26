Library Notes

By

Dottie the Bookmobile: June 19-Aug. 30. The bookmobile offers materials for youth and adults. See the schedule at williston.lib.vt.us.

For Youth

Preschool Music

Mondays, 11 a.m. and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. For children up to age 5 with a caregiver.

Meet Vermont Lake Monsters Baseball Players

Friday, July 27, 10:30 a.m. Lake Monsters baseball players read stories and autograph baseballs. All ages.

Summer Story Time

Tuesday, July 31 at 10:30 a.m. Catch Me If You Can. Stories and a simple craft activity. All ages.

Magic Show with Tom Joyce: Summer Reading Finale

Monday, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m. An evening of comedy and magic for all ages. Pick up your free book. All Summer Reading raffle tickets must be entered by 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 6.

Kindergarten Kickoff and Library Open House

Monday, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m. New kindergarten students and their families are invited to listen to stories, get a library card and meet new friends. If you are signing up for a new library card, please bring ID with your Williston or St. George address. For Williston and St. George students entering kindergarten in 2018. Call 878-4918 to register.

Firefighter Story Time

Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m. All ages. No pre-registration.

Multi-age Programs

Interactive Outdoor Movie

Friday, Aug. 3, 7-10 p.m. on the Town Green. Movie features heroes, giants, villains, wizards and finding true love. Rated PG. Join the community for an interactive movie experience with bubble blowing, film quoting, sword fighting, popcorn and more. Picnics welcome at 7 p.m., fencing demo and lessons at 7:15 p.m., movie at 8:15 p.m. Costumes encouraged! Rain date Aug. 4.

Technology Night

Wednesday, Aug. 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Ken Bernard of Vermont Tech offers a learning technology program each month. This month will focus on how to use video streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu. Bring your own device if you would like. Open to all ages.

Vermont Lake Monsters Game

Saturday, Aug. 11, 6:05 p.m. Harry Potter Night at the ballpark. Join friends from Dorothy Alling Memorial Library to cheer on the Lake Monsters. Tickets for $7 are available online at williston.lib.vt.us. Half of ticket proceeds will benefit the library. Fireworks following the game.

Programs for Adults

Paint What You Hear

Monday, July 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m. MC Baker will lead artists of all levels to create paintings inspired by musical sounds and rhythms. Pre-register.

Mah Jongg

Wednesday, Aug. 8, 1-3:30 p.m. Learn how to play, revisit the game or just enjoy the game of Mahjongg. Come alone or bring a friend and play with members of our community. All experience levels are welcome.

Adult Nonfiction

‘The Good Mothers: The True Story of the Women Who Took on the World’s Most Powerful Mafia’

By Alex Perry

The ’Ndrangheta, or Calabrian Mafia, rose to power in the mid-2000s by expanding the drug trade. This is the story of four women: a prosecutor and three women born or married into the crime family who break the code of silence surrounding the violence and misogyny of the Mafia. The three women who speak up are ostracized by their families and lose access to their children.

Adult Fiction

‘The Book of M’

By Peng Shepherd

This novel is set in a future where people’s shadows disappear along with their memories. Ory and Max have evaded this plague for two years, but then Max’s shadow vanishes and she leaves their isolated cabin. Ory follows to save her and they encounter cults, armies and possible cures. This eerie novel contemplates the nature of love and memory.