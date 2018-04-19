Library Notes

By

The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library is located at 21 Library Lane in Williston, and can be reached at 878-4918.

For Youth

After-School Tuesdays

Drop-In Craft: Shaving Cream Art: April 17, 2-3 p.m. All ages.

LEGO Club: May 1, 2-3 p.m. All ages.

Preschool Story Time

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Includes a simple craft activity. April 17, Plant a Seed. All ages.

Fairy Stories and Fairy Houses

Tuesday, April 24: Fairy Story Time, 11 a.m.; Make a Fairy House, 12-2 p.m. All ages.

Preschool Yoga with Danielle

Friday, April 27, 10:30 a.m. Simple yoga poses, stories and songs for children up to age 5 and their caregivers.

Spanish Musical Playgroup

Saturday, April 28, 10:30 a.m. Spanish rhymes, books and songs with Constancia Gomez. For children up to age 5. Non-Spanish speakers welcome.

For All Ages

Read to a Dog

Thursday, April 19, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Bring a book and read to one of our registered Therapy Dogs of Vermont. All ages. Pre-register.

Photography Club

Thursday, April 19, 5:30-7 p.m. A club for anyone interested in photography. Improve and share your skills, explore both basic and advanced techniques, and practice. Learn more at instagram.com/byron_batres/. Grade 9 and up.

VINS Raptor Encounter

Saturday, April 21, 11 a.m. Live falcons, hawks and owls, touchable artifacts and hands-on materials presented by Vermont Institute of Natural Science. All ages. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Programs for Adults

Tech Tutor

Friday, April 20, 4-6 p.m. Stop by anytime during tech hours for one-on-one technology help from a teen. Guarantee a time by making a 30-minute appointment at 878-4918.

Cook The Book

Wednesday, April 25, 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Hey foodies, join our new monthly cooking program. A selected cookbook remains in the library for you to photocopy a recipe of choice. Prepare the dish and bring the recipe to the next month’s potluck meeting. This month: “Moosewood Restaurant New Classics” by Moosewood Restaurant.

Mah Jongg

Wednesday, April 25, 1-3:30 p.m. Learn how to play, revisit the game or just enjoy Mahjongg. Come alone or bring a friend and play with community members. All experience levels welcome.

Movie

Saturday, April 28, 12 p.m. New release. August Pullman, a boy with facial differences, enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Snack provided. Rated PG, 113 min.

Juvenile Nonfiction

“The Whydah: A Pirate Ship Feared, Wrecked, and Found” by Martin W. Sandler

The Whydah was built to transport goods and slaves around the Atlantic. Shortly after its commission, it was captured by the pirate “Black Sam” Bellamy in 1715. Bellamy and his crew menaced the shores of colonial America until the Whydah was wrecked on shoals near Cape Cod. In 1985, the wreck was discovered by divers and studied extensively. Sandler uses this research to explain how pirates really lived, versus the popular images of them in movies, television and books.

Adult Fiction

“The Female Persuasion” by Meg Wolitzer

Wolitzer examines the professional and personal relationship between Greer Kadetsky, who starts the novel as a college freshman, and Faith Frank, a famous feminist. Faith gives a lecture at Greer’s college, offers her advice, and later, a job at Faith’s foundation. Wolitzer traces the ways the personal and political interact, how ambition affects relationships, and how different generations of feminists see the world.

Large Print Nonfiction

“The Caregiver’s Companion: Caring for Your Loved One Medically, Financially, and Emotionally While Caring for Yourself” by Carolyn Brent

Brent founded two nonprofit groups focused on supporting caregivers. She uses her expertise to provide a “how to” caregiving guide, including having difficult conversations with a parent, choosing a long-term care facility and keeping your nuclear family strong.