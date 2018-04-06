Library Notes

By

The Dorothy Alling Memorial

Library is located at 21 Library

Lane in Williston, and can be

reached at 878-4918.

For Youth

AFTER-SCHOOL TUESDAYS

w Movie: April 10, 2 p.m. A

peace-loving bull, mistaken for a

dangerous beast, must find a way

to return to his family. Rated PG,

108 minutes.

w Drop-In Craft: April 17, 2-3 p.m.

All ages

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Includes

a simple craft activity. April 10:

Get Messy! April 17: Plant a Seed.

All ages.

STORY TIME IN FRENCH

Monday, April 9, 6 p.m. Bring

kids in PJs for stories in French

and English with Delphine Quenet.

Non-French speakers welcome.

Snacks provided.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT TEEN

GROUP

Thursday, April 12, 4-5 p.m.

Teen Advisory Group, grades

7-12. Pizza, discussion and library

projects for teens.

HOMESCHOOL PROGRAM:

ALL ABOUT BIRDS

Monday, April 16, 1-3 p.m. Explore

the world of birds through

literature, art, interactive games

and writing. Presented by Kirsten

Littlefield, elementary educator.

Ages 6 and up. Pre-register at

878-4918.

VINS RAPTOR ENCOUNTER

Saturday, April 21, 11 a.m. Live

falcons, hawks and owls, touchable

artifacts and hands-on materials

presented by Vermont Institute

of Natural Science. Sponsored by

Friends of the Library.

For All Ages

READ TO A DOG

Thursdays, April 5 and 19, 3:30-

4:30 p.m. Bring a book and read to

one of our registered Therapy Dogs

of Vermont. All ages. Pre-register.

OFFSITE PROGRAM: MEET

ARDUINO CO-FOUNDER TOM

IGOE

Saturday, April 7, 3-5 p.m. “Everything

I Learned About Interactivity

I Learned in Theater School,”

featuring Tom Igoe, NYU arts

professor and co-founder of the Arduino

open source microcontroller

environment. Location: Burlington

Generator Makerspace, 40 Sears

Lane, Burlington. Co-sponsored by

Dorothy Alling Memorial Library

and UVM VASE HOST Grant.

TECHNOLOGY NIGHT

Wednesday, April 11, 5:30-6:30

p.m. Ken Bernard of Vermont

Tech focuses on how to manage

Facebook photos. Bring your own

device if you would like. All ages.

PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

Thursday, April 19, 5:30-7 p.m.

A club for anyone interested in

photography. Improve and share

your skills, explore both basic and

advanced techniques, and practice.

Learn more at instagram.com/byron_batres/.

Grade 9 and up.

Programs for Adults

MAH JONGG

Wednesday, April 11, 1-3:30 p.m.

Learn how to play, revisit the game

or just enjoy Mahjongg. Come

alone or bring a friend and play

with community members. All

experience levels welcome.

DE-STRESS YOGA

Monday, April 16, 6-7 p.m. Taxes

are over, come de-stress! Release

tension and gain strength

and flexibility with a blend of

mindful breathing, body alignment

and awareness. Blocks and straps

available. Practice adapted for all

levels. Donations received support

flood recovery at Dorothy Alling

Memorial Library.

BROWN BAG BOOK CLUB

Tuesday, April 17, 12:30-1:30

p.m. Meet others who love to

discuss books. This month’s discussion

will be on “Rabbit, Run”

by John Updike. Books available

at the front desk. Beverages and

dessert provided.

CURRENT EVENTS

CONVERSATION

Wednesday, April 18, 10:30

a.m.-12 p.m. Gather with others

interested in informal discussion

on current newsworthy topics.

WILLISTON HISTORICAL

SOCIETY

Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. Kyle

Obenaur, historic preservation

specialist for VTrans, and Kyle

Gauthier, VTrans archaeologist,

present “The Men Who Move

Mountains: The Building of The

Interstate Through Williston,” including

pictures and narrative of

this great change to the landscape.

TECH TUTOR

Friday, April 20, 4-6 p.m. Stop

by anytime during tech hours

for one-on-one technology help

from a teen. Guarantee a time by

making a 30-minute appointment

at 878-4918.

COOK THE BOOK

Wednesday, April 25, 11 a.m.-

12:45 p.m. Hey foodies, join the

library’s new monthly cooking

program. A selected cookbook

remains in the library for you to

photocopy a recipe of choice. Prepare

the dish and bring the recipe to

the next month’s potluck meeting.

This month: “Moosewood Restaurant

New Classics” by Moosewood

Restaurant.