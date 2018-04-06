Library Notes

The Dorothy Alling Memorial
Library is located at 21 Library
Lane in Williston, and can be
reached at 878-4918.
For Youth
AFTER-SCHOOL TUESDAYS
w Movie: April 10, 2 p.m. A
peace-loving bull, mistaken for a
dangerous beast, must find a way
to return to his family. Rated PG,
108 minutes.
w Drop-In Craft: April 17, 2-3 p.m.
All ages
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME
Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Includes
a simple craft activity. April 10:
Get Messy! April 17: Plant a Seed.
All ages.
STORY TIME IN FRENCH
Monday, April 9, 6 p.m. Bring
kids in PJs for stories in French
and English with Delphine Quenet.
Non-French speakers welcome.
Snacks provided.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT TEEN
GROUP
Thursday, April 12, 4-5 p.m.
Teen Advisory Group, grades
7-12. Pizza, discussion and library
projects for teens.
HOMESCHOOL PROGRAM:
ALL ABOUT BIRDS
Monday, April 16, 1-3 p.m. Explore
the world of birds through
literature, art, interactive games
and writing. Presented by Kirsten
Littlefield, elementary educator.
Ages 6 and up. Pre-register at
878-4918.
VINS RAPTOR ENCOUNTER
Saturday, April 21, 11 a.m. Live
falcons, hawks and owls, touchable
artifacts and hands-on materials
presented by Vermont Institute
of Natural Science. Sponsored by
Friends of the Library.
For All Ages
READ TO A DOG
Thursdays, April 5 and 19, 3:30-
4:30 p.m. Bring a book and read to
one of our registered Therapy Dogs
of Vermont. All ages. Pre-register.
OFFSITE PROGRAM: MEET
ARDUINO CO-FOUNDER TOM
IGOE
Saturday, April 7, 3-5 p.m. “Everything
I Learned About Interactivity
I Learned in Theater School,”
featuring Tom Igoe, NYU arts
professor and co-founder of the Arduino
open source microcontroller
environment. Location: Burlington
Generator Makerspace, 40 Sears
Lane, Burlington. Co-sponsored by
Dorothy Alling Memorial Library
and UVM VASE HOST Grant.
TECHNOLOGY NIGHT
Wednesday, April 11, 5:30-6:30
p.m. Ken Bernard of Vermont
Tech focuses on how to manage
Facebook photos. Bring your own
device if you would like. All ages.
PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB
Thursday, April 19, 5:30-7 p.m.
A club for anyone interested in
photography. Improve and share
your skills, explore both basic and
advanced techniques, and practice.
Learn more at instagram.com/byron_batres/.
Grade 9 and up.
Programs for Adults
MAH JONGG
Wednesday, April 11, 1-3:30 p.m.
Learn how to play, revisit the game
or just enjoy Mahjongg. Come
alone or bring a friend and play
with community members. All
experience levels welcome.
DE-STRESS YOGA
Monday, April 16, 6-7 p.m. Taxes
are over, come de-stress! Release
tension and gain strength
and flexibility with a blend of
mindful breathing, body alignment
and awareness. Blocks and straps
available. Practice adapted for all
levels. Donations received support
flood recovery at Dorothy Alling
Memorial Library.
BROWN BAG BOOK CLUB
Tuesday, April 17, 12:30-1:30
p.m. Meet others who love to
discuss books. This month’s discussion
will be on “Rabbit, Run”
by John Updike. Books available
at the front desk. Beverages and
dessert provided.
CURRENT EVENTS
CONVERSATION
Wednesday, April 18, 10:30
a.m.-12 p.m. Gather with others
interested in informal discussion
on current newsworthy topics.
WILLISTON HISTORICAL
SOCIETY
Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. Kyle
Obenaur, historic preservation
specialist for VTrans, and Kyle
Gauthier, VTrans archaeologist,
present “The Men Who Move
Mountains: The Building of The
Interstate Through Williston,” including
pictures and narrative of
this great change to the landscape.
TECH TUTOR
Friday, April 20, 4-6 p.m. Stop
by anytime during tech hours
for one-on-one technology help
from a teen. Guarantee a time by
making a 30-minute appointment
at 878-4918.
COOK THE BOOK
Wednesday, April 25, 11 a.m.-
12:45 p.m. Hey foodies, join the
library’s new monthly cooking
program. A selected cookbook
remains in the library for you to
photocopy a recipe of choice. Prepare
the dish and bring the recipe to
the next month’s potluck meeting.
This month: “Moosewood Restaurant
New Classics” by Moosewood
Restaurant.
All this weeks Community Forum Articles
Library Notes
The Dorothy Alling Memorial
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.