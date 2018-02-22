Library Notes

By

The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library is located at 21 Library Lane in Williston, and can be reached at 878-4918.

For Youth

After-School Tuesdays

LEGO Club: March 6, 2-3 p.m. Build your own creations using the library’s LEGO collection. All ages.

Movie: March 13, 2 p.m. In this animated feature film, a boy journeys into the Land of the Dead to seek forgiveness from his ancestors and lift a curse. New release. Rated PG, 1 hour 45 minutes.

Coding with Arduino

Learn basic coding using Arduino. Each participant will receive a free Arduino starter kit, funded by UVM Vase Host grant. Presented by Gus Serenise, eighth grade challenge project. For students in grades 4-8. Preregister. Two sessions. (Please choose one session per child). March 1-2, 1-3 p.m.;bMarch 9, 3-5 p.m. or March 10, 12-2 p.m.

Food For Thought Teen Group

Thursday, March 8, 4-5 p.m. Grades 7-12 Teen Advisory Group. Pizza, discussion and library projects for teens.

Preschool Music

Mondays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. For children up to age 5 with a caregiver.

Thursday Playtime

Thursdays, 11 a.m.-noon. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited for an informal play time following Preschool Music. For children up to age 5.

Preschool Story Time

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Includes a simple craft activity. All ages.

Preschool Yoga with Danielle

Friday, Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m. Simple yoga poses and stories for children up to age 5 and their caregivers.

Drop-In LEGO Day

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 10:30 a.m.-noon. All ages.

Spanish Playgroup

Saturday, March 10, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Spanish rhymes, books and songs for children up to age 5. Non Spanish-speakers welcome.

For All Ages

Photography Club

Monday, Feb. 26, 5:30-7 p.m. For anyone interested in photography who wants to improve and share their skills. Explore both basic and advanced techniques, and most importantly go out and take shots. Grade 9-adult.

Read to a Dog

Thursday, March 15, 22 and 29, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Bring a book and read to one of our registered Therapy Dogs of Vermont. All ages. Pre-register for individual sessions.

Programs for Adults

Community Service Opportunity with Ronald McDonald House

Thursday, Feb. 22, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Join others in the community to help make and serve dinner at the Ronald McDonald House. Meet at 3:30 p.m. at 16 South Winooski Ave., in Burlington. All supplies provided. Free parking available. Please pre-register.

Mah Jongg

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 1-3:30 p.m. Learn how to play, revisit or just enjoy the game of Mah Jongg. Come alone or bring a friend and play with members of our community. All experience levels are welcome.

Audubon Ugandan Safari

Tuesday, March 13, 6:30 p.m. Mark Paul recently spent two weeks with world class photographers David Lloyd and Mark Sisson on a primate safari in Uganda. Enjoy pictures and stories on wildlife photography from Murchison Falls, Queen Elizabeth, Kibale and Bwindi national parks.

Tech Tutor

Friday, March 16, 4-6 p.m. Stop by anytime during tech hours for one-on-one technology help from a teen. Guarantee a time by making a 30-minute appointment by calling 878-4918.

Brown Bag Book Club

Friday, March 20, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet others who love to discuss books. This month we will discuss “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger. Books are available at the front desk. Beverages and dessert are provided.

Adult Fiction

“The Music Shop” by Rachel Joyce

Frank runs a music shop and community gathering place in this romantic novel set in 1988 England.