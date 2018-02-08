Library Notes

By

The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library is located at 21 Library Lane in Williston and can be reached at 878-4918.

For Youth

After-School Tuesdays

Movie: Feb. 13, 2 p.m. A young boy with facial deformities faces challenges as he enters school for the first time. New release. Rated PG, 113 minutes.

After School Cafe: Feb. 20, 2-3 p.m. Grades 3 and up.

Preschool Music

Mondays at 11 a.m. (except Feb. 19) and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. For children up to age 5 with a caregiver.

Thursday Playtime

Thursdays, 11 a.m.-noon. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited for an informal play time following Preschool Music. For children up to age 5.

Preschool Story Time

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Includes a simple craft activity. Feb. 13: Fun with Art; Feb. 20: Hot and Cold. All ages.

Preschool Yoga with Danielle

Friday, Feb. 9 and 23, 10:30 a.m. Simple yoga poses and stories for children up to age 5 and their caregivers.

Spanish Playgroup

Saturday, Feb. 10, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Spanish rhymes, books and songs for children up to age 5. Non Spanish-speakers welcome.

Kindermusik Demo Class

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers dance, sing, explore instruments, exercise their imaginations and build school readiness skills. Presented by Rachel Smith, Kindermusik instructor. For children up to age 5. Space is limited. Pre-registration required.

For All Ages

Technology Night

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m. This month, Ken Bernard of Vermont Tech focuses on how to use online calendar management for both Macs and PCs. Bring your own device if you would like. Open to all ages.

Read to a Cat

Thursday, Feb. 15, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Bring a book and read to Van Gogh, a certified therapy cat with the Love on a Leash Foundation. Pre-register for a one-on-one reading session or stop by to say hello. All ages welcome.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 5:30-7 p.m. Have you wanted to learn how to play, revisit the game or just love the game of chess? Come alone or bring a friend and play with members of our community. All ages and experience levels are welcome.

Programs for Adults

Tech Tutor

Friday, Feb. 9, 4-6 p.m. Stop by anytime during tech hours for one-on-one technology help from a teen. Guarantee a time by making a 30-minute appointment by calling 878-4918.

Mah Jongg

Wednesday, Feb. 14 and 28, 1-3:30 p.m. Learn how to play, revisit or just enjoy the game of Mah Jongg. Come alone or bring a friend and play with members of our community. All experience levels are welcome.

Brown Bag Book Club

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet others who love to discuss books. This month we will discuss “The Trespasser” by Tana French. Books available at the front desk. Beverages and dessert provided.

Current Events Conversation

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Gather with others interested in informal discussion on current newsworthy topics.

Community Service Opportunity with Ronald McDonald House

Thursday, Feb. 22, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Join others in the community to help make and serve dinner at the Ronald McDonald House. We will meet at 3:30 p.m. at 16 South Winooski Ave., in Burlington. All supplies provided. Free parking available. Please pre-register.

Adult Fiction

“Enchantress of Numbers” by Jennifer Chiaverini

This historical novel imagines the life of Ada Lovelace, Lord Byron’s daughter and one of the first computer programmers. Ada grows up studying mathematics, tightly controlled by her mother. Later, Ada befriends Charles Babbage and works on his analytical engine.

Adult Nonfiction

“The Inner Life of Animals” by Peter Wohlleben

This book combines scientific research and anecdotes from Wohlleben’s work as a forester to illuminate how animals think. Wohlleben discusses many kinds of animals, from ravens and pigs to waterbears and single-celled organisms.