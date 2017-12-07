Library Notes

By

The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library is located at 21 Library Lane in Williston, and can be reached at 878-4918.

The Library Giving Tree 2017

This holiday season, consider donating to the library in honor of a family member or friend. Each ornament on the tree represents something from our library wish list. Dedicate an item to your friend or relative and receive a gift enclosure card for the recipient. Your generosity is appreciated by all our patrons.

For Youth

After-School Tuesdays

Gingerbread houses: Dec. 12, 2-3 p.m. Preschool-grade 5. Pre-register.

Movie: Dec. 19, 2 p.m. The Minions are back, along with their leader, a reformed super-villain in the midst of an identity crisis. Rated PG, 90 minutes.

Food For Thought Library Volunteers

Thursday, Dec. 7, 4-5 p.m. Grades 7-12. Pizza and projects for teens.

Preschool Story Time

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories and a simple craft. Dec. 12: blankets; Dec. 19: fairy tales. All ages.

Preschool Music

Mondays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14: Spanish Music with Constancia Gomez. For children up to age 5 with a caregiver.

Thursday Playtime

Thursdays, 11 a.m.-noon. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited for an informal play time following Preschool Music. For children birth to age 5.

Preschool Yoga with Danielle

Friday, Dec. 8 and 22, 10:30 a.m. Simple yoga poses and stories for children birth to age 5 and their caregivers.

Spanish Musical Playgroup

Saturday, Dec. 9, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Spanish rhymes and songs for children birth to age 5. Presented by Constancia Gomez. Includes playtime and snack. Non-Spanish speakers welcome.

Pajama Story Time and Cookie Decorating

Monday, Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m. Bring kids in pajamas with their favorite stuffed animal for stories and cookie-decorating fun. All ages.

For All Ages

Technology Night

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Ken Bernard of Vermont Tech offers a computer skill-building program on how to use online music and podcasts.

Read to a Cat

Thursday, Dec. 14, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Read to Van Gogh, certified therapy cat with “Love on a Leash” Foundation. Pre-register. All ages.

Author Visit: John Churchman, ‘The SheepOver’

Saturday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m.-noon. Meet local author John Churchman and his sheepdogs Maisie and Laddie, stars of the new book, “A Farm for Maisie.” Book signing available. All ages.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 5:30-7 p.m. Come alone or bring a friend and play with others. All ages and experience levels welcome.

Photography Club

Thursday, Dec. 21, 5:30-7 p.m. Learn to take better pictures. Explore both basic and advanced techniques, and go out and take shots. Grade 9-adult.

For Adults

Mahjongg

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 1-3:30 p.m. Join others and play the tile-based game of Mahjongg. All experience levels are welcome.

Tech Tutor

Friday, Dec. 15, 4-6 p.m. Stop by anytime during tech hours for one-on-one technology help from a teen. Guarantee a time by making a 30-minute appointment by calling 878-4918.

Movie

Monday, Dec. 18, 5:30 p.m. New release of Jeannette Walls’ best-selling memoir. A young woman, who is influenced by the joyfully wild nature of her deeply dysfunctional father (Woody Harrelson), finds determination to make a successful life on her own terms. Rated PG13. 2 hours, 7 minutes.

Shape & Share Life Stories

Monday, Dec. 18, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Join Recille Hamrell and learn how to build connections between generations by engaging in the art of story-sharing.

Brown Bag Book Club

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 12-1 p.m. Meet others who love to discuss books. This month we will discuss “Commonwealth” by Ann Patchett. Books available at the front desk. Beverages and dessert provided.

Current Events Conversation

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Gather with others interested in informal discussion on current newsworthy topics.