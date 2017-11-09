Library Notes

By

For Youth

After-School Tuesdays

After-School Art: Williston Community Peace Project: Nov. 14, 2-3:30 p.m. Make a painting of what brings you peace. Space is limited. First come, first served. Grades K-8.

Movie – “Beauty and the Beast”: Nov. 28, 2 p.m. A young prince, imprisoned in the form of a beast, must find true love before he can be set free. (2017). Rated PG. 130 minutes. Snacks provided.

Preschool Yoga with Danielle

Friday Nov. 10, 10:30 a.m. Simple yoga poses, stories and songs for children birth to age 5 and their caregivers.

Fall Story Time

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories and a simple craft activity. Nov. 14, Socks and Shoes; Nov. 28, Hibernation. All ages.

Preschool Music

Mondays at 11 a.m. with Peter Alsen and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. with Marcie Hernandez. (Except Thursday, Nov. 23: Library Closed). Second Thursday of each month: Spanish Music with Constancia Gomez. Non-Spanish speakers welcome. For children up to age 5 with a caregiver. No pre-registration.

Thursday Playtime

Thursdays, 11 a.m.–noon, except Nov. 23 as the library will be closed. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited for an informal play time following our Preschool Music program. For children birth to age 5.

Spanish Musical Playgroup

Saturday, Nov. 18, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Spanish rhymes, books and songs for children birth to age 5. Presented by Constancia Gomez. Includes playtime and snack. Non-Spanish speakers welcome.

For All Ages

Chess Club

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 5:30-7 p.m. Have you wanted to learn how to play, revisit the game or just love the game of chess? Come alone or bring a friend and play with members of our community. All ages and experience levels are welcome.

Read to a Dog

Thursdays, Nov. 16 and 30, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Bring a book and read to one of our registered Therapy Dogs of Vermont. All ages. Call 878-4918 to pre-register for individual sessions.

Photography Club

Thursday, Nov. 16, 5:30-7 p.m. Take Better Pictures. For anyone interested in photography who wants to improve and share their skills. Explore both basic and advanced techniques, and most importantly go out and take shots. Grade 9-adult.

Programs for Adults

Audubon’s Talk on Polar Bear Wonderland

Thursday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. Hundreds of Polar bears converge on the Hudson Bay’s shores for six weeks each fall for seal hunting. Master naturalist and expedition leader Sean Beckett shares a photographic exploration of the ecology, culture and uncertain future of the Arctic’s wildest inhabitants.

Movie

Monday, Nov. 13, 5:30 p.m. “The Big Sick” — Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani and grad student Emily Gardner fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself forced to face her feisty parents, his family’s expectations, and his true feelings. Snacks provided. Rated R. 2 hours.

Current Events Conversation

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Gather with others interested in informal discussion on current newsworthy topics.

Tech Tutor

Friday, Nov. 17, 4-6 p.m. Stop by anytime during tech hours for one-on-one technology help from a teen. Guarantee a time by making a 30-minute appointment by calling 878-4918.

Brown Bag Book Club

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet others who love to discuss books. This month we will discuss “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly. Books available at the front desk. Beverages and dessert provided.

Shape & Share Life Stories:

Monday, Nov. 27, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Join Recille Hamrell and learn how to build connections between generations by engaging in the art of story sharing.

New Adult Fiction

“The Locals” by Jonathan Dee

A businessman and a contractor collide in Howland, Mass., in this novel about wealth, the American dream, politics and family in post-9/11 America.