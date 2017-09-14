Library Notes

By

For Youth

Dottie the Bookmobile

If you missed Dottie’s last visit, you can return bookmobile books to the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library or to the libraries at Allen Brook and Williston Central schools.

After-School Tuesdays

Drop-In Craft: rock painting — Sept. 19, 2-3 pm. All ages.

After-School Art: Williston Community Peace Project — Sept. 26, 2-3:30 p.m. Grade K-8. Pre-register. See description in “All Ages Programs.”

Fall Story Time

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories and a simple craft activity. All ages. Sept.19, Superheroes; Sept. 26, Trees and Leaves.

Preschool Music

Mondays at 11 a.m. with Peter Alsen and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. with Marcie Hernandez. Second Thursday of each month: Spanish Music with Constancia Gomez. Non-Spanish speakers welcome. For children up to age 5 with a caregiver. No pre-registration. Limit one session per week per family.

Thursday Playtime

Thursdays, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited for an informal play time following the Preschool Music program. For children birth to age 5.

Preschool Yoga with Danielle

Friday Sept. 22, 10:30 a.m. Simple yoga poses, stories and songs for children birth to age 5 and their caregivers. No pre-registration.

LEGO Robotics

Mondays, Oct. 2 – Nov. 13, 3-4:15 p.m. (Except Oct, 9 — library closed). Learn simple programming and make a robot using LEGO Mindstorms. Presented by Mark Sherwin of SciTech4Kids. Grades 3-5. Pre-register.

For All Ages

Williston Community Peace Project: Reach In, Reach Out

Saturday Sept. 23, 12:30 p.m. or Wednesday Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. Create an 8-by-10 painting to illustrate what brings you peace. Community created art will be made into a collage for installation at the library. Wear old clothes or use one of our smocks. Presented by Deb Runge. Pre-register.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 5:30-7 p.m. Learn to play or just play with someone new. Come alone or bring a friend. All ages and experience levels are welcome.

Photography Club (Offsite Program)

Thursday, Sept. 21, 5:30-7 p.m. For anyone interested in photography to improve and share their skills. Explore both basic and advanced techniques, and most importantly go out and take shots. Grade 9 – adult. Call 879-0811 for details.

Programs for Adults

Adult Coloring

Saturday, Sept. 16, 11-12:30 p.m. Take time to recharge your emotional self with an adult coloring session. Books and colored pencils are provided.

Brown Bag Book Club

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet others who love to discuss books. This month’s book is “Man Called Ove” by Backman Fredrik. Books available at the front desk. Beverages and dessert provided. Reminder this is on Tuesdays now.

Current Events Conversation

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 11- 12:30 p.m. Gather with others interested in informal discussion on current newsworthy topics. So much to talk about. Please note new time.

Shape & Share Life Stories

Monday, Sept. 25, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Join Recille Hamrell and learn how to build connections between generations by engaging in the art of story sharing.

Life as Poetry – Poetry of Life

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6-7:30 p.m. Join poets Sarah W. Bartlett and Anne Averyt for an interactive reading and discussion of their new collections celebrating the resiliency of the human spirit.

Daniel Webster: ‘I Still Live!’

Saturday Sept. 30, 1 p.m. Actor Jim Cooke portrays Sen. Daniel Webster, offering recollections of the early republic and insights into Webster’s support of the unsupportable fugitive slave law. A Vermont Humanities Council event hosted by Friends of the Library.

New Adult Nonfiction

“Sons and Soldiers” by Bruce Henderson

Henderson writes about the Ritchie Boys, Jewish refugees who escaped Nazi Germany and became United States Army soldiers.