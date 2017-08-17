Library Notes

By

For Youth PRESCHOOL MUSIC Mondays, 11 a.m. and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.

Second Thursday of each month: Spanish Music with Constancia. For up to age 5. Multi-age

DOTTIE THE BOOKMOBILE Now-Aug. 31. Dottie the bookmobile is visiting neighborhoods this summer. We offer materials for all ages. Visit schedule at williston. lib.vt .

PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB: OFFSITE PROGRAM Thursday, Aug. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. The club is for anyone interested in improving and sharing their photography skills. We will explore both basic and advanced techniques and go out and take shots. Grade 9 – adult. For information, call 879-0811.

SOLAR ECLIPSE VIEWING PARTY Monday, Aug. 21, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Meet at the library to view the solar eclipse that will be partially visible in our area, weather permitting. Free solar viewing glasses at event provided by STAR_Net. Snacks and activities provided. All ages. For Adults MOVIE Wednesday, Aug. 23, 5:30 p.m. A look at three defining chapters in the life of a young black man growing up in Miami, navigating inner city life and his sexual identity. Rated R. Snacks provided. (110 minutes)

ADULT COLORING Saturday, Aug. 26, 11-12:30 p.m. Take time to recharge your emotional self with an adult coloring session. Books and colored pencils are provided. New Adult Nonfiction

‘BETWEEN THEM’ BY RICHARD FORD Ford writes about his parents, rural Arkansans, who moved around the South during the Great Depression as Ford’s father worked as a traveling salesman. Ford considers his family as a unit, and his parents as two complex people with lives of their own.

‘FORAGING NEW ENGLAND, SECOND EDITION’ BY TOM SEYMOUR Naturalist Seymour guides readers to edible and medicinal animals and plants in New England. The guide is organized by environmental zone and includes tips on how to locate and prepare these foods. New Adult Fiction

‘AUGUST’ BY ROMINA PAULA This is the first novel by Argentinian actor, director and writer Paula to be translated into English. Emilia returns home to Patagonia from Buenos Aires to help scatter the ashes of her best friend Andrea, who committed suicide five years earlier. The novel captures the funny, sad and thoughtful way that a young woman sees the world.

‘MISS YOU’ BY KATE EBERLEN A romance in the style of “One Day,” this novel follows Tess and Gus starting with a chance meeting in Florence and continuing over 16 years of choices, challenges and near-misses. New Juvenile Nonfiction

‘DK FIRST DINOSAUR ENCYCLOPEDIA’ This updated edition provides lots of pictures, fun facts and quizzes about dinosaurs, their habitats and behaviors, as well as other animals that lived alongside them.

‘IF SHARKS DISAPPEARED’ BY LILY WILLIAMS Former animator Williams illustrates what would happen to the interconnected ecosystems in the ocean and beyond if sharks were to go extinct. Williams uses scientifically accurate yet accessible language and pictures to tell the story.New Juvenile Fiction

‘LEMONS’ BY MELISSA SAVAGE Nine-year-old Lemonade Liberty Witt moves from San Francisco to a small town to live with her grandfather. She befriends a Bigfoot investigator, and together they try to capture the elusive beast on film. New Young Adult Fiction

‘SOLO’ BY KWAME ALEXANDER WITH MARY RAND HESS This novel in poetic verse tells the story of 17-year-old Blade, who is trying to find his place in the world. His father is a rock star, his mother is dead and his sister reveals a family secret that sends Blade on a journey to Ghana.

The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library is located at 21 Library Lane in Williston, and can be reached at 878-4918. www.williston.lib.vt.us