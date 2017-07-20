Library Notes

By

The Friends of the Library thanks the Williston community for another successful book sale. Over 80 volunteers assisted library staff over five weeks. More than 1,300 people attended the book sale, which netted about $7,000 for library services.

For Youth

‘Build a Better World’ Summer Reading Program

Register for the Summer Reading Challenge and enter to win free books and raffle tickets.

Very Merry Theatre Presents ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

Thursday, July 20 at noon. Performance will be held on the lawn, or Old Brick Church if it rains.

Wild Things! Nature Program

Saturday, July 22, 10:30 a.m. Make a “mini-garden” for bees, butterflies and birds. Stories and crafts with Kristen Littlefield. Ages 5 and up.

Butterfly Habits and Habitats

Tuesday, July 25, 1:30 p.m. Bring a t-shirt to decorate. Presented by Jerry Schneider, “The Butterfly Guy.” Ages 5 and up.

Drop-In Maker Lab

Friday, July 28, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Have fun with LittleBits electronics kits, 3D pens and other maker supplies. Ages 8-adult.

Kitty Cubbies

Thursday, Aug. 3, 1 p.m. Decorate a pet house for the Chittenden County Humane Society and Pet Rescue. Presented by Long Trail Veterinary Clinic. Ages 5 and up.

Firefighter Story Time

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 10:30 a.m. Meet members of the Williston Fire Department and learn about fire safety. All ages.

Summer Story Time

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., June 27- Aug. 15. Join us for stories and a craft activity. All ages.

Preschool Music

Mondays, 11 a.m and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month: Spanish Music with Constancia, for up to age 5.

Multi-age

Dottie the Bookmobile

Through Aug. 31. Dottie the Bookmobile is ready for summer with materials for all ages. Visit schedule at williston.lib.vt

Photography Club

Thursday, July 20, 5:30-7 p.m. Improve and share your skills. Explore basic and advanced techniques. Grade 9 – adult. Learn more at instagram.com/byron_batres.

Vermont Lake Monsters Game Library Fundraiser

Sunday, July 23, 5:05 p.m. Join friends from DAML for a baseball game. Entertainment by “ZOOperstars.” $6 tickets available on the library website, half of the proceeds benefit the library.

The Art of Marble Fabric

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Dean and Linda Moran host an artist reception and talk. For over 20 years, they made the ancient art of marbling on paper modern on fabric for fabric art. Their collaborative efforts are in private collections, magazines and books around the world. On display in August.

Resistance Then and Now

Saturday, Aug. 5, 10:30-12 p.m. Mary Fillmore discusses the Resistance Then and Now. Consider Dutch resistance in WWII, what it did and didn’t accomplish and what challenges we face today as we decide whether to collude, collaborate or resist what we feel is wrong.

For Adults

Shape & Share Life Stories

Monday, Aug. 7, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Join Recille Hamrell and learn how to build connections between generations by engaging in the art of story sharing.

Brown Bag Book Club

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 12:30-1:30 p.m. This month, “Cutting For Stone” by Abraham Verghese. Books available for loan. Beverages and dessert provided. *Please note the new day of Tuesday.

New Fiction

“The Ministry of Utmost Happiness” by Arundhati Roy: Follow Anjum, a person living in Delhi who moves through different gender identities, and Tilo, an illustrator traveling to Kashmir who learns of regional conflict there.

New Fiction and Large-Print Fiction and Audio

“The Girl Who Knew Too Much” by Amanda Quick: A reporter with secrets of her own is drawn into 1930s Hollywood magic, gossip and murder at the exclusive Burning Cove Hotel.

The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library is located at 21 Library Lane in Williston, and can be reached at 878-4918. williston.lib.vt.us