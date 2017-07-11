Library Notes

By

For Youth

‘Build a Better World’ Summer Reading Program

Kids and teens register for the Summer Reading Challenge and enter to win free books and raffle tickets. Enter to win a Kindle Fire when you register. (Williston/St. George residents). Drawing July 14. Details at williston.lib.vt.us.

LEGO Mindstorms Robotics

Monday, July 10 and 17, 6-7:30 p.m. Learn to build and program a robot. Ages 10 and up. Pre-register.

Building Challenges

Wednesday, July 12, 11 a.m. Straws, marshmallows, pasta and foil. Use your brain to build tall towers, engineer the strongest bridge and make boats. Presented by Danielle Brown. Ages 6-10.

Very Merry Theatre Presents ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

Thursday, July 20 at noon. Performance will be held on the lawn or in the Old Brick Church if it rains.

Wild Things! Nature Program

Saturday, July 22, 10:30 a.m. Make a “mini-garden” for bees, butterflies and birds. Stories and crafts with Kristen Littlefield. Ages 5 and up.

Summer Story Time

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., June 27- Aug. 15. Join us for stories and a craft activity. All ages.

Preschool Music

Mondays 11 a.m. and Thursdays 10:30 a.m., second Thursday of each month: Spanish Music with Constancia. For up to age 5.

Multi-age

Dottie the Bookmobile

Through Aug. 31. Dottie the Bookmobile is ready for Summer 2017. We offer materials for all ages. Visit schedule at williston.lib.vt.

‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Tuesday, July 11, 1:30 p.m. Presented by Hour Glass Youth Theatre. On the lawn or in the Old Brick Church if it rains.

Technology Night:

Wednesday, July 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Ken Bernard of Vermont Tech focuses on how to optimize menus. Bring your own device.

Compost Your Way to a Better World

Saturday, July 15, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn about Act 148 and rejuvenate your soil. Presented by Mike Ather, Backyard Wilderness.

Chess Club

Wednesday, July 19, 5:30-7 p.m. Have you wanted to learn how to play, revisit the game or just love chess? All ages and experience levels are welcome.

Photography Club

Thursday, July 20, 5:30-7 p.m. Improve and share your skills. Explore both basic and advanced techniques, and most importantly practice. Learn more at facebook.com/groups/1689966904648342/ and instagram.com/byron_batres/. Grade 9 – adult.

Vermont Lake Monsters Game Library Fundraiser

Sunday, July 23, 5:05 p.m. Join friends from DAML for a baseball game. Entertainment by “ZOOperstars.” Tickets $6 on library website. Half of proceeds benefit the library.

For Adults:

Tech Tutor

Thursday, July 6, 4-6 p.m. Stop by anytime during tech hours for one-on-one technology help from a teen. Guarantee a time by making a 30-minute appointment at 878-4918.

Adult Coloring

Saturday, July 8, 11-12:30 p.m. Take time to recharge your emotional self with an adult coloring session. Books and colored pencils are provided.

Shape & Share Life Stories

Monday, July 10, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Join Recille Hamrell and learn how to build connections between generations by engaging in the art of story sharing.

Brown Bag Book Club

Tuesday, July 18, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet others who love to discuss books. This month, “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi. Books available for loan. Beverages and dessert provided. Please note the new day of Tuesday.

Current Events Conversation

Wednesday, July 19, 11- 12 p.m. Gather with others interested in informal discussion on current newsworthy topics.