Library Notes

All programs are free. Call 878-4918 for information or to register. Children ages 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult while at the library. Hearing assistance devices are available for events in the library’s community room. Find more information at williston.lib.vt.us.

For Youth

Preschool Yoga with Danielle

Friday, April 14, 10:30 a.m. Simple yoga poses, stories and songs for birth to age 5.

Preschool Story Time

Tuesday, April 18, 10:30 a.m.: In the Pond. Includes a simple craft activity. All ages.

Fairy Stories and Fairy Houses

Tuesday, April 25, 11 a.m. Fairy Story Time; 12-2 p.m. Drop-In Craft: Make a Fairy House. All ages.

Preschool Music

Mondays, 11 a.m. and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.; second Thursday of each month: Spanish Music with Constancia. For up to age 5.

Thursday Preschool Playtime

Thursdays, 11 a.m. – noon. Join an informal play time following our Preschool Music program. For birth to age 5. Sponsored with Building Bright Futures.

Multi-age

Read to a Dog

Tuesday, April 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Bring a book and read to one of our registered Therapy Dogs of Vermont. All ages. Pre-register for individual sessions.

Photography Club

Thursday, April 20, 5:30-7 p.m. Improve and share your skills by exploring both basic and advanced techniques. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1689966904648342/ and https://www.instagram.com/byron_batres/. Grade 9 – adult.

Look Up to the Stars! Astronomy Show

Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. “Astronomy for Everyone: Size and Scale of the Universe.” Explore the universe from the very small to the very large. Following an indoor formal presentation, participants will go outdoors to view sunspots using a telescope with solar filter, weather permitting. Presented by astronomer Kevin Manning. Recommended for Grade 2 – adult. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Chess Club

Wednesday, April 26, 5:30-7 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Open to all ages.

Read to a Cat

Thursday, April 27, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Bring a book and read to Van Gogh, a certified therapy cat with “Love on a Leash” Foundation. Pre-register for individual reading sessions. All ages welcome.

For Adults

Adult Coloring

Saturday, April 15, 11-12:30 p.m. Take time to recharge your emotional self with an adult coloring session. Books and colored pencils are provided.

Movie

Monday, April 17, 5:30 p.m. “Manchester by the Sea” — A depressed uncle is asked to take care of his teenage nephew after the boy’s father dies. Drama · Rated R. Academy Award\, 2017: Best actor (Casey Affleck). Snacks provided. (2h 17m).

Current Events Conversation

Wednesday, April 19, 11- 12 p.m. Gather with others interested in informal discussion on current newsworthy topics.

Brown Bag Book Club

Friday, April 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m. This month we will discuss “Let the Great World Spin” by Colum McCann. Books available at the front desk. Beverages and dessert provided.

Tech Tutor

Friday, April 21, 4-6 p.m. Stop by anytime during tech hours for one-on-one technology help from a teen. Guarantee a time by making a 30-minute appointment — 878-4918.

Shape & Share Life Stories

Monday, April 24, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Build connections between generations by engaging in the art of story sharing. Join Recille Hamrell to learn how.

New Adult Nonfiction

“Writer, Sailor, Soldier, Spy: Ernest Hemingway’s Secret Adventures, 1935 – 1961,” by Nicholas Reynolds: Hemingway’s involvement in spy craft was far more complex, sustained and riskier than has been previously understood.

“Ice Ghosts: The Epic Hunt for the Lost Franklin Expedition,” by Paul Watson: Tells the story of the ill-fated expedition and the dozens of searches for it over more than 160 years.

“Reagan Rising: The Decisive Years, 1976-1980” by Craig Shirley: How Reagan gained his bid for the White House on his third try.