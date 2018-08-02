Letters to the Editor

By

Handling protesters with professionalism

I was impressed by the professionalism of the Williston Police at Saturday’s demonstration in front of the Immigration and Naturalization Service building on Harvest Lane.

A dozen of the demonstrators blocked the road. The police officers clearly and courteously explained to each of the demonstrators what their options would be when they were directed to clear the road. None chose to leave. Most elected to receive a civil citation. A few chose to receive a criminal citation and orders to appear before a judge.

In each case, the police officers were calm and respectful, avoiding any activity that would inflame the situation. Thank you Chief Foley and all the officers of our police department.

Charlie Magill

Williston

Return Ingram for a second term

Debbie Ingram, serving her first term in the Vermont Senate, is a hard-working advocate for the state’s most vulnerable citizens. She was a leader in enacting legislation that protects the legal, medical and financial well-being of needy families of all ages. Now there will be more nurse examiners for victims of sexual assault, expanded access for telemedicine, legal counseling for those perplexed by federal immigration laws, stronger gun safety laws, renewed efforts by the Child Poverty Council to assist families in need and protection of vital federal programs such as SNAP and REACH UP.

Sen. Ingram is preparing to continue this impressive service beginning in the next session. She will work for an increase in the minimum wage, paid family leave and universal primary health care. Education funding reform, improving the quality of pre-k programs and the cleanup of Vermont’s waterways will also have her support.

With her energy, intelligence and dedication, Sen. Ingram will continue to be a strong voice in support of the needs of all Vermonters.

Karin N. Davis

Williston

Gov. Scott has more work to do

Here in Vermont, we’ve been struggling with a rising cost of living for a while now. But over the last few years, thanks to Gov. Scott, we’ve seen movement in the right direction, especially as it relates to making our state more affordable.

As a Vermonter who is approaching retirement age, I’m thrilled Gov. Scott worked hard to eliminate the tax on Social Security benefits for 40,000 Vermont seniors. This important tax relief will help Vermonters like myself keep more of what we earn.

Additionally, I’m glad Gov. Scott cut income tax rates across the board for all filers, helping to spur economic growth and prosperity. He also reined in ever-rising property taxes by holding the line on residential property tax rates for two years in a row.

Key investments in affordable housing, workforce development, higher education, child care and addressing the opioid crisis have been at the forefront of the governor’s administration.

But there is more work to be done. I hope you’ll join me on Aug. 14 in requesting a Republican ballot and voting for Gov. Phil Scott.

Colette Dublois

Manchester

On nurses’ value

It seems there has been no progress in how the UVM Medical Center’s top executives value their nurses since I started working there 31 years ago. The name of the hospital has changed (formerly Fletcher Allen Health Care), and the executives have changed, but how nurses are treated and compensated at the academic medical center has not changed.

When we as nurses try to explain to people that those of us at the top of our pay scale have not had a pay raise in well over 10 years, I’m not sure people really get it. So, I looked up my paychecks and wrote down what my hourly wages have been. Here they are over the last ten years: $40.18, $40.18, $41.01, $41.45, $41.45, $41.45, $41.85, $42.07, $42.28, $42.28.

That’s a $2.10 pay increase over 10 years. Yes, we do get 2 percent of our yearly base wage in a “bonus” that is added to a paycheck at the end of the year, and then taxed. Honestly, this “bonus” is not noticeable in our paychecks, especially when most of our paychecks already include overtime, call and urgent overtime.

After all that has transpired over the current contract negotiations, the hospital says they still consider their 13 percent pay increase proposal to be fair. For those of us at the top of our pay scale, this is a 7 percent pay increase for the three-year contract. Apparently, nurses at the UVM Medical Center are expected to retire making the same salary for the last 20-25 years of their career. Just think of the impact that continues to have considering 403b retirement accounts and Social Security.

I really want to thank the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals (VFNHP) bargaining committee for staying strong and standing up for all of us. I am also very proud of being part of the VFNHP for having a $15 minimum wage for all UVM Medical Center employees as part of our proposal. It takes teamwork to do what we do every minute of every day to care for our patients and families, and every single employee at the UVM Medical Center is part of that team. We may not all feel valued and respected by our employer, but I believe we most certainly value and respect each other.

Dorothea O’Connor Wilkinson

Williston