Letters to the Editor

Proud of gun
safety progress
We are honored to represent
Williston in Montpelier. Further,
we are proud to have voted for
our recently passed gun safety
legislation.
Thank you all for your notes,
both for and against, changing
Vermont’s gun safety laws. Your
letters and calls were always constructive
and always civil. This
remains a heartfelt and closely-held
issue for all of us.
Both the House and Senate
reached consensus March 30 on
numerous provisions affecting
Vermonters’ safety around the
purchase and ability to possess
firearms and their accessories.
Of significant note, police will
soon be able to remove firearms
from scenes of domestic abuse
and situations of other exigent
circumstances where the firearm is
deemed potentially harmful to the
possessor or to others. The court
must rule on these outcomes to
protect the rights of all concerned.
Additionally, in the Capital Bill,
we created a study to determine
how the state’s schools could become
safer and allocated $4 million
statewide to schools to effect recommended
construction changes
on a 1-to-1 cost match. There is an
additional $1 million Homeland
Security grant for a statewide
match.
We urge you to read the “as
passed” version of S.55 and the
current versions of H.422 and S.211.
The Governor has agreed to sign
the final versions of these bills.
Rep. Terry Macaig and
Rep. Jim McCullough
