Letters to the Editor

By

Proud of gun

safety progress

We are honored to represent

Williston in Montpelier. Further,

we are proud to have voted for

our recently passed gun safety

legislation.

Thank you all for your notes,

both for and against, changing

Vermont’s gun safety laws. Your

letters and calls were always constructive

and always civil. This

remains a heartfelt and closely-held

issue for all of us.

Both the House and Senate

reached consensus March 30 on

numerous provisions affecting

Vermonters’ safety around the

purchase and ability to possess

firearms and their accessories.

Of significant note, police will

soon be able to remove firearms

from scenes of domestic abuse

and situations of other exigent

circumstances where the firearm is

deemed potentially harmful to the

possessor or to others. The court

must rule on these outcomes to

protect the rights of all concerned.

Additionally, in the Capital Bill,

we created a study to determine

how the state’s schools could become

safer and allocated $4 million

statewide to schools to effect recommended

construction changes

on a 1-to-1 cost match. There is an

additional $1 million Homeland

Security grant for a statewide

match.

We urge you to read the “as

passed” version of S.55 and the

current versions of H.422 and S.211.

The Governor has agreed to sign

the final versions of these bills.

Rep. Terry Macaig and

Rep. Jim McCullough