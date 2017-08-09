Letters to the Editor

By

Driver education options abound

I read with great interest the article on driver education (“Driving new business”) in the July 20 edition of the Observer. The article reported on the lack of teen driver education classes.

I would like to mention that there are several teen driver education opportunities that are available locally. The list of approved driver training schools in Vermont is shown on the Department of Motor Vehicles web page under Driver Training Resources.

A search shows there are seven schools listed in Chittenden County with contact information and links to their web sites, if available.

All of these private teen driver education classes are approved by the DMV and offer a minimum of 30 hours classroom instruction, six hours driving instruction and six hours of observation time. All approved classes teach crash avoidance, zone control and situational awareness as part of the curriculum.

I have been teaching driver education in the public schools and my private school, Vermont Green Driving School, for over 13 years. I offer approved, private after school and summer teen driver education classes at the CVU high school campus in Hinesburg.

I will be starting classes again this winter and in the summer of 2018.

I hope this information will be helpful for families looking for teen driver education classes.

Richard Ritter

Burlington