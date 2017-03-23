Letters to the Editor

By

Children’s needs: more than school-deep

Responding to Will Patten’s Feb. 23 guest column: “Outdated education beliefs may be damaging our kids.”

The first assumption Patten opposes is “children should be nurtured and protected in the home (read: mothers) for the first four years of life.” Instead he envisions leveraging school buildings and staff in a “continuum of learning, from Cradle to Career” to “provide our 0-5 Vermonters with the stimulation they need.” The notion that education can only take place in a school setting is, itself, outdated.

Our system was designed for the Industrial Age, not our tech-drenched information era.

The second assumption Patten challenges is that “school exists to transfer knowledge…That function was long ago outsourced to Google and the product of good schooling today is a curious and critical thinker.” But without knowledge, what do students think critically about? As for curiosity, toddlers are experts; our challenge is not to squelch it. One of the top ten TED talks is Ken Robinson’s: “Do schools kill creativity?”

Not in Finland. They consistently produce high scoring students. The Finns emphasize play and outdoor time. Elementary students enjoy 15 minutes of free time between classes. The school day is four to five hours long. And rather than discourage mothers from staying at home with their infants, Finland provides three years of maternity leave.

Perhaps mothering is not outdated after all. Instead of more classes, do American children need more outdoor playtime?

I fully value education and have worked in an excellent preschool. It’s not our preschools that drive millennials away; it’s the lack of career opportunities. A former Ben & Jerry’s executive, Patten could share his business expertise. To achieve his goal of attracting young families to the state, how about an adult education class on “How to start a business in Vermont and create high-paying jobs”?

Kelly Bartlett,

Jericho

Town meeting reflects Trump ascendency

Like most people, I’ve spent a lot of time trying to figure out the Trump phenom. I just want to understand. I think maybe the dynamic of Town Meeting gave me a glimpse of how it happened. A group of people put forth a pragmatically irrelevant motion and, despite a large minority of dissention (some 40 percent), the motion was passed, thus a philosophical position was thrust upon all Willistonians. And, for what? To rail at the outcome of the Presidential election? To win some imagined battle? The only value a published personal tax return has is to provide out of context grist to detractors that defocus the country from the issues. No personal tax return tells the whole story – especially one from a person that owns lots of businesses and — Town Meeting is an inappropriate theatre for the battle against Trump. This isn’t going to change anything and this little imagined victory potentially cost the resentment of 40 percent of the town that may not appreciate having a philosophy imposed upon them. And, how do you know that that 40 percent can’t be turned into 51 percent when they get mad enough at being dismissed just to make an empty statement – even if the candidate isn’t ideal?

Pamela Cowan,

Williston

VAST trails

aren’t all open

I’m Patrick Poulin. I live in Williston and am a member of the Williston Hill Hawks Snowmobile Club. I do most of the signing of the VAST trails here in Williston.

I am also a member of the VAST Board of Directors, representing Chittenden County. While the Observer article from March 9, “Williston’s secret, overgrown parks,” was a great article, I had a little concern where folks were directed to the VAST website for trail locations. That’s because 90 percent of the 4,700 miles of VAST trails in Vermont are on private property. VAST clubs, like the Hill Hawks, annually obtain permission for the use of those properties. In most cases, that permission is limited to use by snowmobiles and it is only for use during the legal season from December 16 to April 15. When the snow goes away, so do our trails.

Obviously public property, as the trail north of Mud Pond that was mentioned, is controlled by the public entity. We get permission annually from the Selectboard to use and maintain the trails on Williston town property.

Those trails are open to the public for multiple uses, as determined by the town. We love to see others such as snowshoers, walkers and cross-country skiers using the trails we maintain, enjoying the winter outdoors, but VAST nor the Hill Hawks can authorize use of the trails by others.

Thank you.

Patrick Poulin,

Williston