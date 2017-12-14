December 15, 2017

Let men their songs employ…

December 14, 2017

The Middlebury College Collegium performs for a packed house at Williston’s Old Brick Church Friday Night Concert Series on 08Dec17

Middlebury student, Wheeler Jarvis performs the Prelude from Cello Suite #3 by J.S.Bach for a packed house at Williston’s Old Brick Church Friday Night Concert Series on 08Dec17

The Middlebury College Choir performs for a packed house at Williston’s Old Brick Church Friday Night Concert Series on 08Dec17

