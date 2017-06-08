Leadership change at Efficiency Vermont

By

Karen Glitman has been named the director of Efficiency Vermont, the state’s energy efficiency utility, stepping in from her current role as director of strategy, policy and public affairs for the Vermont Energy Investment Corporation.

She replaces Liz Gamache, who is moving on to serve the Vermont Community Foundation as vice president for community grants and investments.

“While it’s hard to say goodbye to such a talented and dedicated team, I couldn’t be more pleased to pass the reins to Karen,” Gamache said in a press release. “I’ve come to know Karen as an incredibly thoughtful, inquisitive and strategic thinker.”

Glitman joined VEIC in 2011 as its founding director of transportation efficiency, where she oversaw expansion of VEIC services nationally to include transportation policy, planning and implementation. She has held positions at the University of Vermont Transportation Research Center and various leadership roles at the Vermont Agency of Transportation. Glitman also served as a member of the Vermont House of Representatives from 1985 to 1990.

“Efficiency Vermont is an integral element of Vermont’s energy system, with a unique role in supporting energy savings for Vermonters and businesses,” she said. “There are exciting opportunities ahead to further reduce energy costs for all Vermonters, boost economic vitality and protect the most vulnerable. I couldn’t be more honored to pick up where Liz left off.”

For more information, contact Efficiency Vermont at (888) 921-5990 or visit efficiencyvermont.com.