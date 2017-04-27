Largest Cinco de Mayo Fiesta in Vermont offers ‘fire circus,’ food and fun on Friday, May 5

By

Vermont Cinco de Mayo Fiesta debuts at Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex

Vermont’s largest Cinco de Mayo event premieres on Friday, May 5 at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction.

Vermont Cinco de Mayo Fiesta begins at 5 p.m. in the EXPO North building and on the outdoor patio and includes an assortment of food and drink choices. The 120-ft. margarita bar will be serving traditional and frozen margaritas, Vermont craft brews including 14th Star, 1st Republic, Otter Creek and Upper Pass, as well as Stowe Cider, Sauza tequila and wine.

There will be plenty of food to complement the libations, featuring a first taste of the offerings from the soon-to-open Smokey’s Low ‘N’ Slow BBQ at the burrito bar, food trucks including Taco Truck All Stars, tequila-infused snow cones from Bevo and Kingdom Creamery ice cream.

That’s Different Chocolates will also be on hand offering samples of a new flavor made just for the event: “Summer In Cancun,” a sensory-awakening creation that includes dark chocolate and chilis.

Revelers can also partake in a game of cornhole, or try their luck at Giant Connect Four. Music and dance lovers will enjoy an exciting mix of genres formulated by master DJ Luis Calderin, who promises a “hot, hot” dance floor to fit the occasion.

And speaking of hot, the hottest part of the festivities may be the Cirque de Fuego – a breathtaking ‘fire circus’ with performances at 8 p.m. 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. featuring fire breathing, fire eating and fire dancing.

Attendees can sign up for a chance to win a 4-day vacation to Cancun courtesy of Milne Travel/American Express valued at more than $3,500.

The 21-and-over event will be held at the Champlain Valley Exposition at 105 Pearl St. in Essex Jct. from 5 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $25, which include entertainment, samples of three varieties of 14th Star craft brew, chocolate samples and a $3 voucher valid toward one drink (shots not included). Swag will also be available from Uber, Otter Creek Brewing and Sauza Tequila, while supplies last.

Uber will also be providing $20 ride vouchers for new Uber riders.

The event is sponsored by Oil ‘N’ Go – the locally owned and operated auto service company celebrating its 20th year serving Vermonters from its locations in Essex and South Burlington. Additional support was provided by radio station 95 Triple X, as well as Vermont brewers 14th Star, 1st Republic, Otter Creek and Upper Pass and Stowe Cider. The event is produced by Williston-based Event Moguls, LLC.

Tickets are limited so it is recommended that tickets be purchased in advance.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit http://cincodemayovt.com/