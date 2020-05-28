Lane closures planned for Route 2A and I-89 work

May 28, 2020

Expect lane closures on Interstate 89 between Richmond and Colchester, including Route 189 in South Burlington, during the overnight hours this week as crews begin a repair project that is slated to be complete at the end of August. Work will inlcude grinding pavement, patching pot holes, sealing cracks, paving and painting new markings.

In a separate project, crews will be completing final inspection of a bridge replacement project in Colchester, causing lane closures between exits 16 and 17.

In Williston, work continues to widen and create a center turning lane on Route 2A near the Essex town line. One-land alternating traffic is anticipated during the overnight hours this week. Two-way traffic will be maintained during daytime work.