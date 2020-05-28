Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Lane closures planned for Route 2A and I-89 work

May 28, 2020

Expect lane closures on Interstate 89 between Richmond and Colchester, including Route 189 in South Burlington, during the overnight hours this week as crews begin a repair project that is slated to be complete at the end of August. Work will inlcude grinding pavement, patching pot holes, sealing cracks, paving and painting new markings.

In a separate project, crews will be completing final inspection of a bridge replacement project in Colchester, causing lane closures between exits 16 and 17.

In Williston, work continues to widen and create a center turning lane on Route 2A near the Essex town line. One-land alternating traffic is anticipated during the overnight hours this week. Two-way traffic will be maintained during daytime work.

Related Articles

News
May 14, 2020

Providing a special cheer

During the last week of March, hundreds of athletes, coaches and volunteers were scheduled to come together for the Special Olympics Vermont 2020 Winter Games. Instead, athletes stayed home, unable to
Read More
January 3, 2020

12/26/2019

Read More
News
May 28, 2020

At-home learning throughout summer

Tips for keeping students sharp over the long haul With the majority of schools across the country closed, many parents are feeling the stress of taking more active roles in their children’s edu
Read More

Comment here