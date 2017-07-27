Lake Iroquois homes to get environmental overhaul

By

Six homes along Lake Iroquois in Hinesburg will receive a shoreland restoration overhaul thanks to a grant from the Vermont Clean Water Initiative, managed by the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District.

The project will install new landscape designs to reduce sediment and phosphorus loading in the 243-acre lake that straddles the Williston and Hinesburg town line.

Site work at the homes will address sediment and phosphorous loading in the lake, which the State of Vermont currently rates as in “fair” condition.

Each participating property will undergo an analysis to identify sources of sediment and phosphorous runoff into the lake. Then, a landscape designer will design plans for each property to treat stormwater runoff, repair eroded shorelines and restore natural buffers.

After landowner approval, the designs will be installed.

The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District seeks more landowners interested in conducting shoreland and riparian habitat restoration projects on their property. More information is available at winooskinrcd.org or by email at info@winooskinrcd.org.