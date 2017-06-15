Lacrosse championship run hits five

By

Redhawks lacrosse brings home another title

Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

Different year, different location, different team. Same result.

The Champlain Valley boys lacrosse team — which lost the bulk of its scoring as well as its starting goaltender after last season — retooled and refocused this year, looking to capture a fifth straight title for CVU.

“It’s a different team every year,” said CVU coach Dave Trevithick. “This year, we knew we had nobody that was ‘the guy’ so there was so much team play that we had to do.”

The rebuilding worked as the Redhawks toppled top-seed South Burlington 10-8 on Saturday at the University of Vermont’s Virtue Field to win the Division I state championship, again.

“Best feeling in the world,” said CVU captain Charlie Bernicke. “We have been here before, but it’s definitely sweetest in your senior year. Nothing better.”

Last year in the final, Champlain Valley needed a dramatic finish to beat the rival Rebels — a last second goal lifted CVU to the 12-11 win. This season, the Redhawks used a suffocating defensive effort and a dominating possession game to earn the title.

“The focus all year was not focused on getting five in a row, it was just focused on each game at a time,” Bernicke said. “Coming into the game, it was really take it one quarter at a time.”

After opening the game with two goals in the first minute, and following that with two goals in the final minute of the first half, Champlain Valley took a 6-5 lead heading into the half.

In the second half, the Redhawk defense clamped down on the South Burlington offense. CVU allowed two goals in the third quarter as the defending champs pulled away and gave up just one tally in the fourth frame as South Burlington tried to mount a comeback.

“The big problem with us all year is taking the foot off the gas,” Trevithick said. “We didn’t do that today, we just kept going.”

Even with the stifling defense, South Burlington hung around, buoyed by the play of goalie Ryan Hockenbury (nine saves). With the score close, the CVU defense held strong, and goaltender Johnny Gay came through with key saves to hold off the Rebels.

“Defense and Jake Evans on faceoffs, that’s the key to the game,” Bernicke said. “The offense just scores goals. Defense, Jake Evans and goalie Johnny Gay, they don’t get enough attention and credit.”

While the defense shut down the South Burlington offense, Jake Evans dominated in the face off circle to control play for the Redhawks. Evans won 14 of 17 faceoffs to keep firmly in CVU’s hands.

“We really focus on faceoffs as a team,” Evans, a senior, said. “The reason we were able to do so well today was our wing play. Our strategy on the wings allowed us to get a lot of the (ground balls) and put pressure on the goalie.”

With Evans winning the ball and feeding it forward, the offense — retooled this season after graduating the top scorers from last year — found the back of the net.

“Just keep playing our system and there is going to be opportunities,” Trevithick said. “Every time there was an opportunity, they took it.”

Charlie Bernicke led the team with three goals and one assist, while Jake Schaefer also tallied a hat trick. Walter Braun and Braven Bose each had two goals for the Redhawks.

South Burlington got three goals from Calvin Hultgren and Max Capano tallied twice.

“Our goal is always the championship,” Bernicke said. “To be able to continue on this legacy, there is nothing better, and next year, I have full faith that they will get No. 6.”