September 9, 2017

You are here: Home / Web extras / Kindergarten; Adam’s Farm Market apples; Storm Rushford; Redhawks athletes; CVU football
All this weeks Web Extra Articles

Kindergarten; Adam’s Farm Market apples; Storm Rushford; Redhawks athletes; CVU football

September 7, 2017 By Observer Leave a Comment
All this weeks News Articles
Filed Under: News

Comments

  1. Freeman says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Correction: our town imposes a 1% tax on goods bought here AND if you live here (i.e. shipped purchases). The increase is likely due to Amazon reluctantly agreeing to include the tax (along with VT’s 6%) with purchases made on their site starting this past Spring. Amazon deliveries have no way near the same public resource consumption as retailers with a physical presence. Taxes are needed, but this is an example of a bad one IMO.

Speak Your Mind