Kids-can-cook corner

Cookies and cream bark

By Addison Urch

Grade 6

1 cup of dark chocolate chips or candy melts

Oreos

Marshmallows

Microwavable bowl

Spoon

Plate

Wax paper

Directions: Pour cup of chocolate chips into the bowl, then put in microwave for 30 seconds. Stir chocolate chips. Keep stirring at 30 second intervals until fully melted. Pour melted chocolate onto plate covered in wax paper. Spread with the spoon.

Crumble oreos into small pieces, then sprinkle on bark. Sprinkle on the marshmallows. Put plate into fridge for at least 4 hours, but preferably overnight. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

Raspberry lemon popsicles

By Emma Lashua

Grade 5

1 cup vanilla yogurt

1 cup frozen raspberries

1/2 cup milk

Tablespoon lemon juice

Directions: Put in blender until wanted consistency, pour into popsicle molds and put in freezer overnight. Enjoy!

Blueberry lemon muffins

By Lily Ledak

Grade 8

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Total time: 35 mins

Serves: 10 muffins

INGREDIENTS

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

½ cup sugar (I used organic turbinado sugar)

1 large egg

¾ cup plain Greek yogurt (I used 0% fat plain Chobani yogurt)

½ teaspoon grated lemon zest

1½ cups whole wheat pastry flour

1½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup blueberries, fresh or frozen (if frozen, don’t bother defrosting). I suspect any muffin-friendly fruit would be great!

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Line a muffin tin with paper liners or spray with nonstick cooking spray.

If you have an electric mixer, use it to beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy (that’s how Deb did it). I mixed the ingredients by hand, with a whisk, since I don’t have an electric mixer.

Add egg and beat well, then yogurt and zest.

If you have a sifter, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt and sift half of dry ingredients over batter. I don’t have a sifter, so I mixed the dry ingredients together in a separate bowl and added it to the bowl of liquid ingredients.

Mix until combined.

Sift (or add) remaining dry ingredients into batter and mix just until the flour disappears.

Gently fold in your blueberries (or whatever fruit you’re using).

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the tops are golden. Enjoy!

Grandma’s featherlight pancakes

By Emily Gay

Grade 5

1 cup of flour

2 tbl baking powder

2 tbl sugar

½ tsp salt

1 beaten egg

1 cup milk

2 tbl vegetable oil

Sift together dry ingredients. Combine egg milk and vegetable oil, then add to dry ingredients until just moistened. Bake on a hot griddle. Makes 8-10 dollar sized pancakes. Enjoy!

Swedish meatballs

By Kyle Rexford

Grade 8

This is a recipe that my grandmother got from a church in Jericho. She then showed it to my family. We usually will make the sauce and the meatballs, but if we don’t have much time we will buy Swedish meatballs from the store.

Swedish meatballs in gravy

3T of butter

3T of flour

2 cups of beef broth

1T of fresh dill

½ cup of sour cream

Swedish meatballs

Over medium heat put melt 3 tablespoons of butter

Then stir in 3 tablespoons of flour and cook for one minute

Next add 2 cups of beef broth (cook until thickened)

Lower to a simmer

Now add 1T of fresh dill and a ½ cup of sour cream (do not boil once sour cream is added.)

Put the gravy over your meatballs and heat them in a crock pot.

Enjoy!

Apricot-Mustard Chicken

By Jessica Ammon

Grade 8

I chose this recipe because this is what I make every year on my mom’s birthday. I make this apricot-mustard chicken because it is my mom’s favorite meal, and I want her to be happy on her birthday.

Ingredients

1 cup finely chopped onion (1 large)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon cooking oil

2 cups Shredded Chicken Master Recipe (see Recipe Center

3 tablespoons spicy brown mustard

3 tablespoons low-sugar apricot preserves

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 whole wheat hamburger buns, split and toasted

4 thin slices red onion (optional)

Directions

In a large skillet, cook onion and garlic in hot oil over medium heat about 4 minutes or until tender. Stir in shredded chicken, mustard, apricot preserves, vinegar, and cayenne pepper. Heat through. If necessary, simmer, uncovered, about 5 minutes or until desired consistency.

Spoon about 1/2 cup chicken mixture on each bun bottom. Top with red onion if desired. Add bun tops.