Kids-can-cook corner

Cookies and cream bark
By Addison Urch
Grade 6
1 cup of dark chocolate chips or candy melts
Oreos
Marshmallows
Microwavable bowl
Spoon
Plate
Wax paper
Directions: Pour cup of chocolate chips into the bowl, then put in microwave for 30 seconds. Stir chocolate chips. Keep stirring at 30 second intervals until fully melted. Pour melted chocolate onto plate covered in wax paper. Spread with the spoon.
Crumble oreos into small pieces, then sprinkle on bark. Sprinkle on the marshmallows. Put plate into fridge for at least 4 hours, but preferably overnight. Serve immediately. Enjoy!
Raspberry lemon popsicles
By Emma Lashua
Grade 5
1 cup vanilla yogurt
1 cup frozen raspberries
1/2 cup milk
Tablespoon lemon juice
Directions: Put in blender until wanted consistency, pour into popsicle molds and put in freezer overnight. Enjoy!
Blueberry lemon muffins
By Lily Ledak
Grade 8
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 25 mins
Total time: 35 mins
Serves: 10 muffins
INGREDIENTS
5 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
½ cup sugar (I used organic turbinado sugar)
1 large egg
¾ cup plain Greek yogurt (I used 0% fat plain Chobani yogurt)
½ teaspoon grated lemon zest
1½ cups whole wheat pastry flour
1½ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
¾ cup blueberries, fresh or frozen (if frozen, don’t bother defrosting). I suspect any muffin-friendly fruit would be great!
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Line a muffin tin with paper liners or spray with nonstick cooking spray.
If you have an electric mixer, use it to beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy (that’s how Deb did it). I mixed the ingredients by hand, with a whisk, since I don’t have an electric mixer.
Add egg and beat well, then yogurt and zest.
If you have a sifter, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt and sift half of dry ingredients over batter. I don’t have a sifter, so I mixed the dry ingredients together in a separate bowl and added it to the bowl of liquid ingredients.
Mix until combined.
Sift (or add) remaining dry ingredients into batter and mix just until the flour disappears.
Gently fold in your blueberries (or whatever fruit you’re using).
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the tops are golden. Enjoy!
Grandma’s featherlight pancakes
By Emily Gay
Grade 5
1 cup of flour
2 tbl baking powder
2 tbl sugar
½ tsp salt
1 beaten egg
1 cup milk
2 tbl vegetable oil
Sift together dry ingredients. Combine egg milk and vegetable oil, then add to dry ingredients until just moistened. Bake on a hot griddle. Makes 8-10 dollar sized pancakes. Enjoy!
Swedish meatballs
By Kyle Rexford
Grade 8
This is a recipe that my grandmother got from a church in Jericho. She then showed it to my family. We usually will make the sauce and the meatballs, but if we don’t have much time we will buy Swedish meatballs from the store.
Swedish meatballs in gravy
3T of butter
3T of flour
2 cups of beef broth
1T of fresh dill
½ cup of sour cream
Swedish meatballs
Over medium heat put melt 3 tablespoons of butter
Then stir in 3 tablespoons of flour and cook for one minute
Next add 2 cups of beef broth (cook until thickened)
Lower to a simmer
Now add 1T of fresh dill and a ½ cup of sour cream (do not boil once sour cream is added.)
Put the gravy over your meatballs and heat them in a crock pot.
Enjoy!
Apricot-Mustard Chicken
By Jessica Ammon
Grade 8
I chose this recipe because this is what I make every year on my mom’s birthday. I make this apricot-mustard chicken because it is my mom’s favorite meal, and I want her to be happy on her birthday.
Ingredients
1 cup finely chopped onion (1 large)
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon cooking oil
2 cups Shredded Chicken Master Recipe (see Recipe Center
3 tablespoons spicy brown mustard
3 tablespoons low-sugar apricot preserves
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
4 whole wheat hamburger buns, split and toasted
4 thin slices red onion (optional)
Directions
In a large skillet, cook onion and garlic in hot oil over medium heat about 4 minutes or until tender. Stir in shredded chicken, mustard, apricot preserves, vinegar, and cayenne pepper. Heat through. If necessary, simmer, uncovered, about 5 minutes or until desired consistency.
Spoon about 1/2 cup chicken mixture on each bun bottom. Top with red onion if desired. Add bun tops.
