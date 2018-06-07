Island Line Bike Ferry service back on

By

Reconstruction of the Colchester Causeway on Lake Champlain will allow the Island Line Bike Ferry service to resume in July, Local Motion announced Tuesday.

The Burlington-based nonprofit had announced that the ferry would be shut down this year due to spring storm damage to the causeway.

The ferry shuttles bikers across the 200-foot gap in the causeway between Colchester and South Hero.

Officials with the Vermont Agency of Transportation, Town of Colchester and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced their intention to rebuild the causeway by early July.

The ferry service will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily once the reconstruction is complete.

“Local Motion is grateful for the dedication and the hard work by Colchester officials and state agencies to elevate the importance of this public asset and to allocate the resources necessary to fix it quickly,” Local Motion Executive Director Karen Yacos said. “This shows a genuine commitment to not just the biking and walking public, but to the importance of outdoor recreation to our local and state economies.”