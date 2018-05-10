Input sought on antlerless deer hunting proposal

By

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board voted in favor of the Fish & Wildlife Department’s 2018 antlerless deer hunting proposal on April 25. A public hearing on the proposal will be held 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday at South Burlington High School.

There will also be a recap of the results of the 2017 deer seasons. Previous hearings reviewing the 2017 deer hunting seasons were held in Montpelier, Windsor, Rutland and Orleans.

“Three consecutive mild to moderate winters have allowed for deer population growth throughout Vermont, and deer populations in some areas now exceed established objectives,” Nick Fortin of the Fish & Wildlife Department said in a press release. “The (antlerless deer proposal) is intended to reduce deer numbers in those areas while stabilizing populations in other areas.”

Hunting for antlerless deer is proposed statewide for the Oct. 6-Nov. 2 and Dec. 1-9 archery seasons. One deer of either sex would be allowed for youths during the Nov. 3-4 youth weekend hunt.

The December 1-9 muzzleloader season would have 27,000 antlerless permits distributed in 18 of Vermont’s 21 wildlife management units, which is estimated to result in 3,914 antlerless deer being taken.

The department’s recommendation is based on population estimates, biological data, winter severity data and deer sighting rates reported by hunters, as well as input from game wardens, foresters and the public.

Public comments on the proposal can be emailed to anr.fwpubliccomment@vermont.gov by May 22.