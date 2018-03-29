Induction set for Vermont Sports Hall of Fame class

By

The Vermont Sports Hall of Fame will induct its class of 2018 at a ceremony in South Burlington on April 21.

The class includes Williston native and World Cup mogul ski champion Hilary Engisch Klein.

The event will take place at Trader Duke’s Hotel, 1117 Williston Road, beginning with a 5:30 p.m. induction ceremony followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. WCAX sports director Mike McCune will be the master of ceremonies. Tickets are available at vermontsportshall.com.

Joining Klein are four-time Olympic cross country skier Tim Caldwell; stock car driver Robbie Crouch; legendary St. Johnsbury Academy track and field coach Ray Frey; collegiate and high school basketball standouts Matt Johnson, Larry Killick and Jen Niebling; longtime Essex High coach/athletic director Melba Masse, a pioneer of girls sports in the state; University of Vermont football great Bobby Mitchell; award-winning sportswriter David Morse; and UVM/NHL hockey star Martin St. Louis.

A portion of the proceeds raised by the event will benefit Prevent Child Abuse Vermont. The event has raised roughly $15,000 for the nonprofit since 2011, when the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame was founded.